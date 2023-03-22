Bobby Hurley, the former Duke point guard and college basketball icon, was hired as Arizona State University’s men’s basketball head coach in 2015. Eight seasons later, the Sun Devils have yet to win an NCAA Tournament game under Hurley’s leadership. With only two tournament appearances and early eliminations in each, questions about Hurley’s future at ASU have begun to swirl. As the discontent grows, should ASU consider parting ways with Hurley?

Despite the lack of postseason success, Hurley’s contract and salary may give some pause to those considering a coaching change. However, that has not stopped fans from calling for him to be fired on social media.

Please do. Guy is horrific. Always one and done in the tournament. — Ethan Kispert (@EthanKispert) March 18, 2023

Let’s delve into the details of his contract, salary, buyout, and net worth to better understand what it might mean for his future at ASU.

Bobby Hurley’s Contract and Salary

Hurley’s current contract runs through June 2024, with a salary of $2.6 million. In July 2023, his salary is set to increase to $2.7 million.

There are also several incentives built into his contract, including:

$50,000 for winning the Pac-12 regular-season title

$75,000 for reaching the NCAA Tournament‘s round of 32

$100,000 for advancing to the Sweet 16

$200,000 for making the Final Four

However, these incentives have yet to impact ASU’s bottom line, as Hurley has not achieved any of these milestones during his tenure.

Bobby Hurley’s Buyout

The school’s buyout for Hurley currently stands at a substantial $3.25 million. This buyout poses a financial hurdle for ASU, potentially discouraging them from terminating Hurley.

Yet, when weighing the long-term success of the program against the costs of Hurley’s contract, ASU may find it more beneficial to endure the financial hit and seek a new head coach. His buyout, while somewhat substantial, could be seen as a necessary expense in the pursuit of a more competitive future for Sun Devil basketball.

Bobby Hurley’s Net Worth

Hurley’s estimated net worth is around $10 million. This has been accumulated through his basketball career and coaching tenure. As a two-time NCAA champion with Duke and a former NBA player, Hurley has been involved in the sport for decades. His coaching career, which began at Wagner College and moved on to Buffalo before landing at ASU, has also contributed to his financial success.

As the conversation around Bobby Hurley’s future at Arizona State continues, it’s essential to consider the financial implications of his contract, salary, and buyout. While his on-court results may leave some fans dissatisfied, the costs associated with making a change must be carefully weighed against the potential rewards.

Ultimately, ASU may need to take a hard look at Hurley’s performance and decide if the financial investment is worth the current lack of progress. It may come down to a question of faith in his ability to turn the program around in the remaining years of his contract or cutting ties for a fresh start.

Only time will tell, but there are a couple of things for certain: the Sun Devils’ quest for postseason success will require bold decision-making and a willingness to embrace change.

Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides