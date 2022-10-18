Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Picks, Lines and Odds for NBA Week 1

The reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics return home to TD Garden on Tuesday in their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After making multiple offseason acquisitions such as Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari and Blake Griffin, the Celtics are Vegas favorites to win back-to-back Eastern Conference titles in NBA betting at a price of +275 ahead of the 2021 champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Philadelphia re-signed James Harden to a more team-friendly deal, whilst picking up PJ Tucker in free agency from the Miami Heat alongside big man Montrezl Harrell.

The showdown at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts tips off at 7:30pm EST and is live on both TNT and Amazon Prime.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Boston Celtics -128 Philadelphia 76ers +108

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Top Picks

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Same Game Parlay @ +550 with BetOnline

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Tip 1: Celtics -3.5 @ +105 with BetOnline

The Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown-led Boston Celtics will open the 2022-23 season as favorites to make it out of the Eastern Conference and make it consecutive trips to the finals.

Following a 4-2 defeat against Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors in the finals earlier this year, Boston has a chip on their shoulder with a lot still to prove.

Under new interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, the young and fearless Celtics are destined for greatness and have only improved their roster this offseason despite injuries to Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari which will likely keep both out until the New Year.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Tip 2: Jayson Tatum over 23.5 points @ -130 with BetOnline

Celtics 24-year-old superstar Jayson Tatum is coming off the best season of his career so far but after an underwhelming performance in the finals which was plagued by wrist and shoulder injuries, the First Team All-NBA member is coming for top spot in 2023.

Tatum has solidified his name amongst the best in the game and is now entering his sixth year in the league, aiming to win a first MVP award after a 6th place finish last season.

Averaging almost 27 points a game in the 2021-22 regular season, the former Duke Blue Devil will be hammered in to post at least 24 points on opening night.

"If you want to be the best, this is the perfect place to be." Jayson Tatum is looking for the Celtics to make another run at it this year@TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine | @jaytatum0 | @celtics pic.twitter.com/gazlmQiiqQ — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 14, 2022

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Tip 3: Jaylen Brown over 2.5 made threes @ +105 with BetOnline

Jaylen Brown was undoubtedly Boston’s most consistent performer in the finals and averaged 37% from downtown across 24 playoff games alongside 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Brown, a one-time All-Star, will set out to make a second appearance in the game after being snubbed last season during a rough period for the Celtics as they started 18-21 before pushing on to reach the top of the Eastern Conference at one point and finishing with a 51-31 record.

Brown has added a new stepback three to his bag over the offseason and displayed his new tricks in preseason.

Jaylen Brown's stepback is NICE. 🎯 (live on NBA League Pass) pic.twitter.com/07KMYLuk7F — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2022

