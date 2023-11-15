Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 15)

Tonight, the Boston Celtics (8-2, 5-3-2 ATS) face the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2, 8-2 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Celtics vs 76ers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 4.5-point road favorites. BetOnline odds are below.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Preview

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 🕙 What time is Celtics vs. 76ers Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. 76ers Game: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Philadelphia

ESPN, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Philadelphia 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Celtics -4.5 (-110) | 76ers +4.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds

Celtics vs. 76ers Predictions

Entering Wednesday night’s rematch, the Celtics are on a three-game win streak. The Sixers and C’s meet for the second time this season. In the first meeting on Nov. 9, Philadelphia won 106-103. Joel Embiid led Philly in scoring with 27 points, whereas Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis posted a team-high 29 points.

Through six games, Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, rebounding, and now steals, with averaging 28.4 points, 8.9 boards, and 1.2 thefts per game. Porzingis is also averaging a team-high 1.3 blocks per contest.

Meanwhile, the Sixers’ eight-game win streak came to an end in Tuesday’s 132-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Joel Embiid scored 39 points and De’Anthony Melton finished with 30. Tyrese Maxey was held to 27 points on 9-of-23 shooting after scoring a career-high 50 points against the Pacers on Sunday.

The 76ers appear to be a better team since trading away James Harden. The Los Angeles Clippers are 0-5 with Harden and 0-6 on the road, their longest losing streak to begin a season since 2010-11 (began 0-11). However, much like the Celtics, the Sixers are beatable on any given day.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 56% chance of defeating Philadelphia. Sixers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (ribs) is out indefinitely. Considering Boston’s win streak remains strong, the Eastern Conference contender has a slight edge going into this matchup. The C’s should even the season series.

Celtics vs. 76ers Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Kristaps Porzingis (knee; questionable) | SF Jaylen Brown (illness; questionable) | C Neemias Queta (foot; questionable)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SG Nic Batum (personal; questionable) | SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (ribs; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games.

The Celtics are 9-4 ATS in their 13 meetings with Philadelphia.

Next, the C’s are 5-2 SU in their previous seven road games.

As for the 76ers, they’re 6-1 SU in their last seven contests versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Philadelphia is 2-5 ATS in its past seven home matchups with Boston.

The point total has gone under in five of Philly’s previous six games played on a Wednesday.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Jrue Holiday | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Al Horford | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Tyrese Maxey | SG De’Anthony Melton | PF Tobias Harris | SF Robert Covington | C Joel Embiid

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 10 games, the Celtics are 8-2 as favorites, 0-0 as underdogs, 1-2-2 ATS away, and 3-2 over/under away. On the other side, the Sixers are 7-1 as favorites, 1-1 as underdogs, 6-1 ATS at home, and 4-3 over/under at home. Boston is expected to even the season series tonight.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, Philadelphia to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 224.5. Jaylen Brown (illness) is listed as questionable on Boston’s injury report. If he plays, the C’s will have a better shot to come away with the victory.

Pick the Celtics to win! Boston is 11-2 in its last 13 games against Eastern Conference teams. Most bettors are placing bets down on the Celtics to cover the spread at Wells Fargo Center. Final-score predictions vary. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

