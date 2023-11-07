Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 8)

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics (5-1, 2-2-2 ATS) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (5-1, 6-0 ATS) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Celtics vs 76ers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 1.5-point road favorites. BetOnline odds are below.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Preview

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 🕙 What time is Celtics vs. 76ers Game: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. 76ers Game: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel(s): NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Philadelphia 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Celtics -1.5 (-110) | 76ers +1.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds

Celtics vs. 76ers Predictions

The Celtics’ five-game win streak to open the 2023-24 season came to end Tuesday night, when Boston lost 114-109 in overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, the C’s are 4-1 straight up in their last five road games. Of course, the Celtics remain 8-1 SU in their past nine matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Boston could have gone 6-0 for the first time since 2009-10. Through six games, Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, averaging 30.5 points and 8.8 boards per game. Kristaps Porzingis is also averaging 19.5 points, 16.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks with the club.

Last Wednesday, the Celtics scored 155 points against the Indiana Pacers. However, this team is different offensively without starting guard Derrick White. When playing potential playoff contenders, it shows.

Entering Tuesday night’s loss, the Celtics were third in the NBA shooting 50.1% from the floor this season. Minnesota held Boston to a season-low 39.1% shooting, including an 11-of-29 showing from 3-point range, and a season-high 18 turnovers.

As for the Sixers, they’re on a five-game win streak after dropping their season opener to the Milwaukee Bucks. Philly scored 146 points in its recent victory over the Washington Wizards. Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in points (32.5), rebounds (11), and blocks (2.o) per game.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers hold a 54.4% chance of defeating Boston. If White remains out for the Celtics, the Sixers will have the advantage over their Eastern Conference rivals. Jrue Holiday was held to a season-low 12 points against Minnesota.

Celtics vs. 76ers Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Derrick White (personal; questionable) | C Neemias Queta (foot; questionable)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

No reported injuries

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 5-1 SU in its past six games.

The Celtics are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 meetings against Philadelphia.

Furthermore, the C’s are 8-4 SU in their previous 12 matchups versus the Sixers.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are 6-0 ATS in their past six contests.

Philadelphia is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games against Boston.

The point total has gone under in four of Philly’s previous five games played on a Wednesday.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Jrue Holiday | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Al Horford | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Tyrese Maxey | SG De’Anthony Melton | PF Tobias Harris | SF Kelly Oubre Jr. | C Joel Embiid

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through six games, the Celtics are 5-1 as favorites, 0-0 as underdogs, 1-1-2 ATS away, and 3-1 over/under away. On the other side, the Sixers are 5-0 as favorites, 0-1 as underdogs, 4-0 ATS at home, and 2-2 over/under at home. Boston excels at blowing out bad teams, but the Eastern Conference contender looked off against Minnesota.

As stated above, the winner of this matchup could depend on whether or not Derrick White plays. Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the 76ers to win, the Celtics to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 227.

For one of the more interesting predictions, both teams are expected to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2024. NBA betting sites are giving the Celtics the best odds to win this season’s championship. Milwaukee isn’t far behind.

Pick the 76ers to win! Philly is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games versus East teams. Boston is 4-1 SU on the road in its past five road games, which is great. Nonetheless, Tuesday night’s game never should have gone to overtime against the Wolves. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.