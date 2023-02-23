Both Pelicans Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. are listed as probable to play tonight in Toronto

After suffering an injury for almost a month and missing out on the last 11 matches before entering the All-Star Break, Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels might make his big return Thursday in Toronto. As he is listed as probable for tonight’s clash against the Raptors, so is veteran Larry Nance Jr.. The injury list at the New Orleans camp has been packed this past months, including E.J. Liddell who’s been recovering from and right knee ACL, the G-League two-way Deron Seabron and of course, star Zion Williamson. This last one was expected to return right after the All-Star weekend, but has suffered a setback in his process and won’t be back for at least a couple of weeks.

Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr. listed as probable against Toronto on Thursday #Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/cVIQwGS4Pk — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 22, 2023

Daniels’ possible return to the court just means bad news for opposing offenses. Even though he is just 19 years of age, he’s already proven great at using his length without fouling, locating the basketball, and navigating screens. There is no doubt he will become a special defender in this league.

Also, Dyson Daniels is often tasked with defending the opposing team’s best player thanks to his ability to get over screens, mirror with his outstanding footwork, and great technique off the ball. The rookie is producing at least 1 steal per game and rebounding 3.5 this season.

As for his attacking qualities, his stats are impressive as he’s only expected to improve with age. After only averaging 19.9 minutes over 39 contests this campaign, he’s achieved 4.5 points and 2.5 assists per match. What most stands out is his effiency, as he’s dropped 44.5% of his field goal attempts so far.

One of his best performances of the tournament also came from in a match against the Raptors, back in November. The guard hit 14 points, handed out 9 assists and won 8 rebounds that night in New Orleans.

Watch his highlights of this clash as the Pelicans beat Toronto 126 to 108: