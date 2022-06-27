Bradley Beal will opt out, re-sign with Wizards on five-year max deal

Bradley Beal is now expected to opt out of his current contract with the Wizards, so the guard can re-sign with the team on a five-year maximum deal. On Oct. 17, 2019, Beal signed a two-year, $72 million extension with the Wizards. His player option for the 2022-23 season was set for $37,262,300. However, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the guard is ready to get paid. Per multiple sources, the five-year max contract is worth at least $246 million.

Moreover, Wojnarowski explained, “Beal is very likely to decline the option and re-sign with Washington on a five-year deal worth a projected $248 million that would take him through age 33.” The 11-year veteran has never made it beyond the second round of the playoffs. Beal has said in the past that he would love to play for a contending team. Truth be told, the Wizards are not quite there just yet.

NBA betting picks, news, sports betting content and rumors are on the main page.

Furthermore, Washington finished 35-47 (.427) last season. The team ranked 12th overall in the Eastern Conference standings. In a total of 40 games played, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He shot a career-low 30% from downtown. The three-time All-Star underwent wrist surgery in February, leading to the guard missing the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Bradley Beal may decide to leave the Wizards in the future

So, will Beal demand a trade in the upcoming future? As of yet, superstar players in the NBA have asked for trades after signing hefty contracts. Ben Simmons signed a five-year, $169.65 million contract with the 76ers on Jul. 16, 2019.

Then, the team traded him to the Nets last season. There is a good chance that Beal will want out of Washington sooner rather than later, especially if he wants to win a ring.

Additionally, while not much action occurred for Beal last season, he did have a career year in the 2020-21 season. In a total of 60 games played, he averaged a career-high 31.3 points per game, along with 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assist and 1.2 steals per game. In the Wizards’ 141-136 loss to the 76ers on Jan. 6, 2021, the guard scored a career-high 60 points.

Check out our list of the top 10 offshore betting sites in 2022. BetOnline and Bovada are offering $1,000 sign-up bonuses today.

Beal must stay healthy

Of course, Beal’s outstanding performance against the 76ers tied him with Gilbert Arenas for most points scored in a single game in franchise history. Also, he earned his first All-NBA selection that season. In the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Beal averaged 30 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists against the 76ers. When healthy, the guard is a top contributor for the Wizards. Though, he has not appeared in every game since the 2018-19 season.

Per Basketball-Reference statistics, Bradley Beal has a hall of fame probability of 2.3%. He would need to win a championship and possibly a Finals MVP award to boost his argument. Championship-caliber teams like the Celtics, Suns, Grizzlies and Bucks could use Beal’s help. But it would be dumb for Wizards G.M. Tommy Sheppard to send his star player to a conference contender.

BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS and MyBookie are among the best online sportsbooks and betting sites for NBA betting. Read our list of the best online sportsbooks.

NBA Betting Offers | Bradley Beal will re-sign with Wizards on a five-year max contract