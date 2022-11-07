Brandon Clarke on Steven Adams: ‘He’s the strongest person I’ve ever played against.’

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke struggles to defend teammate Steven Adams at practices. There are times the 26-year-old feels less like an NBA player with Adams on the court.

“He makes me feel like I shouldn’t be out here,” Clarke told Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal. “It’s like I’m trying to get the board and he’s not moving. He’s the strongest person I’ve ever played against.”

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Grizzlies the 9th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Some sportsbooks are showing higher odds than the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.

During the last game in Portland, Steven Adams played 34 minutes and travelled 2.40 miles at an average of 4.02 MPH.#FedExPlayerTracker | @RealStevenAdams pic.twitter.com/tJG6vYp4Fr — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 7, 2022

Through 10 games this season, the 6’11” center is averaging 6.7 points, 11 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks. He’s shooting 60% from the field and has amassed 3 double-doubles this season as well.

Brandon Clarke made it a point to emphasize Adams’ high pain threshold. On Sunday, during the third quarter of the Grizzlies’ 103-97 win against the Washington Wizards, the center left the game after an ankle injury. However, he returned in the fourth quarter.

Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke believes Steven Adams is ‘the strongest person’ he’s ever defended

In the Grizzlies’ win over the Wizards, Steven Adams finished with 4 points, 10 boards, and 1 assist in 22 minutes. The 10-year veteran is leading the NBA in offensive rebounds right now (47).

“Whenever he’s hurt, I’m not worried about him being hurt,” Ja Morant mentioned.

“He’s a tough fu—ing dude,” Desmond Bane also added. Bane scored a team-high 28 points in 35 minutes played against the Wizards.

As for Brandon Clarke, he closed out his Sunday outing with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist in 21 minutes on the court. Not to mention, he passed JaMychal Green for 23rd on the Grizzlies’ all-time made shots list (878).

you want more grizz basketball? say yeaahh 🆚 @celtics

🕰 8:00pm

📺 @GrizzOnBally

🗳 Voter Engagement Night

📻 @929espn

🎟️⤵️ — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 7, 2022

Last Wednesday, in Memphis’ 111-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Adams ended his performance with 14 points, 11 boards, 5 assists and 2 blocks in 34 minutes of action. He finished 6-of-9 (66.7%) shooting from the floor.

At 29 years old, Adams can still play at a high level. In the 2021-22 season — his first year with the Grizzlies — the center averaged 6.9 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 76 appearances.

Brandon Clarke and the rest of his teammates are counting on Aquaman to stay healthy. Last season, Memphis finished 56-26 (.683) and No. 2 overall in the Western Conference.

In October, Adams signed a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension with the team. He is making $17,926,829 with Memphis this season.

It’s part of the two-year, $35 million deal the center signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020. His current contract includes a trade restriction; he cannot be traded until May 1, 2023.