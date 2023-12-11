NCAAB
Bronny James Tickets For Debut Are 5x More Expensive Than 2024 NBA All-Star Game
Bronny James recently made his debut for the USC Trojans just four months after recovering from a cardiac arrest that was caused by a congenital heart defect. The oldest son of LeBron James, Bronny was cleared to make a full return to basketball on Nov. 30. James missed the first eight games of the college basketball season but made his highly-anticipated return to the court this past weekend against Long Beach State.
Prices for the USC home game were among the hottest tickets in the nation on Saturday with the most expensive tickets selling for $56,393. By comparison, the most expensive ticket prices for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game are currently set at $11,123. That means the cost of attending Bronny’s USC debut is 5x more expensive than the NBA All-Star Game.
Despite Stats, Bronny James Impresses In USC Debut
James entered the game versus Long Beach State with just under 13 minutes remaining in the first half.
BRONNY. IS. BACK.
📺: @Pac12Network
📱: https://t.co/sun5jxIL31 pic.twitter.com/YpmZ9khLzm
— USC Men’s Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 10, 2023
He played 17 minutes in an 84-79 overtime loss but still managed to impress in his college debut. Bronny sent the crowd into a frenzy by hitting a 3-pointer and rising up for a chase-down block in the second half.
Bronny James’ first points and chase-down block in college! @USC_Hoops pic.twitter.com/O60uNki2wP
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 11, 2023
All in all, it proved to be a successful debut for James, who finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in just 17 minutes of action.
LeBron James Comments On Bronny’s Debut
After the game, LeBron took to Instagram to congratulate his son on an impressive debut.
For King James, Bronny’s USC debut brought on all sorts of emotions, and despite the loss, the experience was surreal for the father of three. In the post, LeBron detailed his emotional day, calling Bronny “simply incredible” for making the comeback after enduring such a scary moment over the summer.
Check out LeBron’s comments below.
View this post on Instagram
- Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo now leads NBA with 641 points this season
- Legend Magic Johnson says LeBron James and Anthony Davis are ‘definitely NBA MVP candidates’
- Bronny James Tickets For Debut Are 5x More Expensive Than 2024 NBA All-Star Game
- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is already considering changes to the In-Season Tournament format
- Philadelphia star Joel Embiid ‘hates the fact’ that Ben Simmons was ‘the one that got away’
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Kevin Durant reveals he requested a trade out of Brooklyn because they didn’t ‘build an identity’
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
NBA legend Kevin Garnett revealed he plans to ‘dedicate’ a son to Kobe Bryant
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Houston Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, and Wife
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
LeBron James suffers 44-point, most-lopsided loss of his 21-year NBA career