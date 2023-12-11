Bronny James recently made his debut for the USC Trojans just four months after recovering from a cardiac arrest that was caused by a congenital heart defect. The oldest son of LeBron James, Bronny was cleared to make a full return to basketball on Nov. 30. James missed the first eight games of the college basketball season but made his highly-anticipated return to the court this past weekend against Long Beach State.

Prices for the USC home game were among the hottest tickets in the nation on Saturday with the most expensive tickets selling for $56,393. By comparison, the most expensive ticket prices for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game are currently set at $11,123. That means the cost of attending Bronny’s USC debut is 5x more expensive than the NBA All-Star Game.

Despite Stats, Bronny James Impresses In USC Debut

James entered the game versus Long Beach State with just under 13 minutes remaining in the first half.

He played 17 minutes in an 84-79 overtime loss but still managed to impress in his college debut. Bronny sent the crowd into a frenzy by hitting a 3-pointer and rising up for a chase-down block in the second half.

All in all, it proved to be a successful debut for James, who finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in just 17 minutes of action.

LeBron James Comments On Bronny’s Debut

After the game, LeBron took to Instagram to congratulate his son on an impressive debut.

For King James, Bronny’s USC debut brought on all sorts of emotions, and despite the loss, the experience was surreal for the father of three. In the post, LeBron detailed his emotional day, calling Bronny “simply incredible” for making the comeback after enduring such a scary moment over the summer.

Check out LeBron’s comments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)