Bucks re-sign Jordan Nwora to two-year, $6.2 million deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Jordan Nwora to a two-year, $6.2 million deal, according to multiple sources. Nwora was selected 45th overall by the team out of Louisville in the 2020 NBA Draft.

During his rookie 2020-21 season, in 30 appearances with the Bucks, the wing averaged 5.7 points and 2 rebounds per game. Plus, he averaged 45.9% shooting from the floor and 45.2% from beyond the arc.

On May 16, 2021, in the Bucks’ 118-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the forward scored a career-high 34 points off the bench in 36 minutes played. He sank four 3-pointers.

In five playoff games of Milwaukee’s 2021 championship run, Nwora averaged 3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

While with the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League for one game, the wing ended his outing with 26 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in 23.7 minutes.

Last season, Nwora posted career-high numbers. In 62 games and 13 starts, the forward averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1 assist per contest. Not to mention, he shot 40.3% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range.

On December 18, 2021, in the Bucks’ 119-90 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the second-year forward scored season-high 28 points in 44 minutes of action.

Additionally, the Louisville product put up 28 points in the Bucks’ 153-119 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers — played on April 1, 2022. He finished 10-of-16 (62.5%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 (60%) from downtown.

In two games played with the Wisconsin Herd, the team’s G League affiliate, Nwora averaged 26 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1 block per contest.

As for his NCAA career, in 93 appearances and three seasons spent with Louisville, the forward averaged 13.9 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist per game. From 2017 through 2020, Nwora made 44.5% of his baskets from the floor.

Of course, during his senior 2019-20 season, the New York native averaged career highs of 18 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. In addition to averaging 1.3 assists per contest, he shot 46.9% from long range.

On January 29, 2020, in Louisville’s 86-69 win over Boston College, the forward scored a career-high 37 points.

He was then selected to the All-ACC First Team and All-American Third Team.

Based on Nwora’s career statistics in the NBA, he will likely post career-best numbers with the Bucks in the 2022-23 season. So far, the forward has improved with each passing season.