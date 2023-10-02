Bucks sign guard Cameron Payne to a one-year deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent guard Cameron Payne to a one-year contract, according to reports. Payne, 29, was selected 14th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Murray State.

The Tennessee native has played for OKC (2015-17), Chicago Bulls (2017-19), Cavaliers (2018-19 season), and the Phoenix Suns (2019-23). With Phoenix, he served as a backup point guard to Chris Paul for three seasons.

After acquiring Damian Lillard, NBA betting sites listed the Milwaukee Bucks as No. 1 favorites to win next season’s 2024 championship. Following the Jrue Holiday trade, sportsbooks are now giving the Boston Celtics the best odds to win next season’s title.

Free agent guard Cam Payne has agreed on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/va0ErtdVve — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2023



Payne is expected to fill Jrue Holiday’s role with Milwaukee. Last Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers traded Damian Lillard to the Bucks in a three-team deal with the Suns.

Portland landed Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

Meanwhile, Phoenix received Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.

Furthermore, Jrue Holiday had planned to sign an extension with Milwaukee this winter. Not to mention, he was interested in spending the remainder of his NBA career in a Bucks uniform.

“Would love to,” he told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel about re-signing with Milwaukee prior to his trade. “Before I even won here, I think I said I’m a Buck for life and I mean that like deep in my heart. I don’t want to play for any other team.

“I think we have a chance to continue to do great things as the Bucks team and organization, so I want to be in Milwaukee. … No, I don’t plan on retiring. I don’t plan on retiring.”

In August 2021, Cameron Payne inked a three-year, $19 million contract with the Suns. Of course, he made 12 starts in 58 appearances with Phoenix in the 2021-22 season.

The Bucks became the East favorites over the Celtics by acquiring Dame. But Boston takes back that lead with this Jrue Holiday acquisition. — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 1, 2023



Additionally, Payne averaged career highs of 10.8 points and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 40.9% from the floor and 33.6% outside the arc.

Last season, the guard made 15 starts in 48 games with the Suns. He logged 10.3 points, 2.2 boards, 4.5 assists, and 20.2 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 41.5% from the field and 36.8% from downtown.

In Phoenix’s 130-119 win over the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 16, 2022, Payne recorded a then-career-high 29 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 34 minutes as a starter. Plus, he shot 9-of-17 (52.9%) from the floor and knocked down six 3-pointers.

During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the guard posted a career-high 31 points in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets. However, Denver won that matchup 125-100 away to clinch the series.

