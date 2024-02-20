Bucks sign guard Ryan Rollins to a two-way contract

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing free agent guard Ryan Rollins to a two-way contract, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of Equity Basketball announced Monday.

Rollins, 21, was waived by the Washington Wizards on Jan. 8 after being accused of stealing from a Target store at Potomac Yards in Alexandria, Virginia, on multiple occasions.

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, in documents on file at Alexandria General District Court, police said that Rollins stole small household items that included groceries, body wash, and candles on seven different occasions.

The Detroit native had been charged with seven counts of petit larceny. The incidents reportedly occurred from Sep. 9 to Nov. 9 at the department store. Merchandise items alleged to have been stolen in each incident were valued at less than $1,000.

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing guard Ryan Rollins to a two-way contract, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of Equity Basketball told @TheAthletic @Stadium. The former Warriors second-round pick spent time with Wizards this season and now lands with Bucks. pic.twitter.com/JRJ7nacBpJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 19, 2024



Rollins, a 6-foot-4 guard, was selected 44th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Toledo. He was immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors for cash and Tyrese Martin.

In 12 games off the bench with the Warriors in his rookie 2022-23 season, he averaged 1.9 points, 1.0 rebound, and 5.2 minutes per game while shooting 35% from the field and 33.3% beyond the arc.

Moreover, in Golden State’s 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 4, 2022, the guard scored a career-high seven points on 2-of-4 (50%) shooting from the field, along with draining a 3-pointer.

Following his rookie season, the Warriors traded him, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Jordan Poole, a 2027 second-round draft pick, and a 2030 first-round draft pick to the Wizards for Chris Paul.

In 10 games as a reserve with Washington in the 2023-24 season, he averaged career highs of 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 6.6 minutes per game.

His player efficiency rating (22.5) and true shooting percentage (63.1%) are career bests as well. In fact, he also shot career highs of 52% from the floor and 66.7% from 3-point range.

Additionally, Rollins tied his career best with seven points in losses against the Celtics (Oct. 30), Miami Heat (Nov. 3), and Warriors (Dec. 22).

The Bucks waived Bolden and Wigginton off the 2-way’s on January 7th. The Wizards waived Ryan Rollins on January 8th (off court incident). Horst/Bucks 2-way’d Ryan Rollins today (February 19th). Bucks spent a month+ vetting this acquisition. — Ben Sigwart (@sig_50) February 20, 2024



Not to mention, he notched a career-high four steals in that loss to Boston and grabbed a career-best five rebounds versus Philadelphia on Nov. 6.

Furthermore, Rollins’ previous contract included a fully guaranteed $1.7 million salary for the 2023-24 season. About $600,000 of his 2024-25 salary was fully guaranteed as well.

This was part of the three-year, $4.76 million contract he signed with the Warriors in July 2022.

Of course, Rollins will now join guard TyTy Washington Jr. as the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-way players. Each NBA team can sign a maximum of three two-way players, according to the collective bargaining agreement.