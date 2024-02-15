Bucks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Feb. 15)

Tonight, the Memphis Grizzlies (19-36, 26-29 ATS) host the Milwaukee Bucks (35-20, 21-34 ATS) in the first meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Bucks vs Grizzlies matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Bucks as 11.5-point favorites on the road. BetOnline odds are below.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ Memphis Grizzlies

Milwaukee Bucks @ Memphis Grizzlies 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Thursday, February 15, 2024 🕙 What time is Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game: FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Bucks -11.5 (-115) | Grizzlies +11.5 (-105)

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Odds

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Predictions

The Bucks are 12-13 on the road this season. Milwaukee is also 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 114.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. This is the first head-to-head matchup between Milwaukee and Memphis this season.

Of course, the Grizzlies are 6-20 at home and 1-9 in their past 10 contests. During this stretch, Memphis has averaged 103.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.6 steals, and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the floor.

Desmond Bane was leading the Grizzlies in scoring, averaging 24.4 points per game. However, he’s out indefinitely due to an ankle injury. Santi Aldama is averaging 10.5 points per game on 42.6% shooting.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks hold a 67.9% chance of defeating Memphis. Although Milwaukee will likely win, there’s a higher probability of the Grizzlies at least covering the spread.

Memphis is dealing with a number of injuries, and the Bucks just aren’t the same under coach Doc Rivers.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

PG Damian Lillard (ankle; probable) | SG Khris Middleton (ankle; out indefinitely) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo knee; upgraded to probable)

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

PG Marcus Smart (finger; out indefinitely) | PF Brandon Clarke (Achilles; out indefinitely) | PG Ja Morant (shoulder; out for season) | PG Desmond Bane (ankle; out indefinitely) | SF Jake LaRavia (ankle; out indefinitely) | PG Scottie Pippen Jr. (back; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Bucks are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games.

Milwaukee is 1-4 in its past five meetings with Memphis.

Next, the Bucks are 6-1 in their previous seven matchups with a Southwest Division opponent.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 contests.

Memphis is 1-9 in its past 10 games.

For one final note, the point total has gone over in five of Memphis’ previous six games.

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

PG Damian Lillard | SG Malik Beasley | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | SF Jae Crowder | C Brook Lopez

Projected Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup

PG Vince Williams Jr. | SG Luke Kennard | PF John Konchar | SF Santi Aldama | C Jaren Jackson Jr.

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 55 games, the Bucks are 35-14 as favorites, 0-6 as underdogs, 9-16 ATS away, and 11-14 over/under away. The Grizzlies are 6-8 as favorites, 13-28 as underdogs, 10-16 ATS at home, and 8-18 over/under at home. Milwaukee is 14-4 in its last 18 games played in February.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Bucks to win, the Grizzlies will cover the spread, and the point total will go over 223. The point total has gone under in eight of Milwaukee’s past nine contests. The Bucks are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven matchups with Memphis as well.

Pick the Bucks to win! The Grizzlies are 1-6 in their last seven home games. Not to mention, the club is winless in its past six meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent. Barring a major injury, the Bucks should bounce back from their 123-97 loss to the Miami Heat against Memphis.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.