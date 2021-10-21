The Milwaukee Bucks’ quest for their first back-to-back win will have to go through the reloaded Miami Heat, the team many basketball pundits view as a Darkhorse title contender this season.

The next chapter of this Bucks-Heat rivalry will take place Thursday, October 21, 8 P.M EST at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Basketball fans can watch it live on NBA League Pass and the teams’ broadcast partners: Bally Sports Suns and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Shown below are BetOnline NBA odds for this regular-season contest.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Betting Lines

Point Spread: Bucks -2.5 points

Moneyline: Bucks -135, Heat +225

Total: O/U 223.5 points

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Team News

The Bucks look to continue their mastery over the Heat after sweeping them in the first round of last year’s playoffs. However, Milwaukee will have to deal with a familiar face on the opposing team as former P.J Tucker also makes its Miami debut on Thursday. Tucker, who played a crucial role in the Bucks’ title run, told Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun-Sentinel he was surprised and disappointed that Milwaukee did not extend a competitive offer to him last offseason. With Tucker still in the market, Heat pounced on the opportunity to sign the grizzled veteran to a two-year, $15 million deal.

On the other news, Tyler Herro’s strong showing in the preseason has given the Heat reason to be excited. The third-year wing averaged 15.1 points, five rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season and is set on improving on these numbers with a more prominent role on the team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Injury Report

Bucks: Jrue Holiday – Probable (Heel), Rodney Hood – OUT (Foot), Bobby Portis – OUT (Hamstring), Semi Olejeye – OUT (Calf), and Donte DiVincenzo – OUT (Foot).

Heat: Victor Oladipo – OUT (Knee)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Preview

Coming off a statement win over the Brooklyn Nets 127-104 in the season-opener, the defending champs face another tough matchup against a deep Heat team.

While NBA pundits are torn between the Bucks and the Nets as potential finals representatives of the Eastern Conference, Miami emerges as a legitimate threat to shock everybody with the kind of roster the team has this year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo opened the new with a bang, exploding for 32 points on 12-for-25 shooting with 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks. Khris Middleton also chipped in 20 points and 9 rebounds in a huge win over the title favorites Nets.

As for the Heat, all eyes will be on their new acquisition Kyle Lowry. The former Raptors guard will be bringing championship experience to a team that came two wins shorts of winning the 2020 NBA championships. Jimmy Butler will remain the leader of the team along with fellow All-Star Bam Adebayo.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Predictions

The Bucks are 7-3 against the Heat in their last 10 meetings, four of which coming from their postseason meeting last May. Milwaukee also covered the spread 6 out of 10 times and the total points went over four time in those meetings.

In their first assignment, the Bucks played sensationally, capitalizing on the Nets’ lack of size and height in the middle. That won’t be the case against the Heat, which has many versatile big men to slow down a physical superstar like Giannis down low.

Before their lackluster performance last postseason, the Heat happened to be one of few teams who found some success in playing against the Bucks. That said, fans should watch out for the Heat pull off an upset against the slight favorite Bucks.

Miami Heat +2.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Betting Picks

Bet on the Heat to win outright and cover the spread. Knowing the defensive nature of this Heat team, the Bucks may have a hard time equaling their 127-point explosion against the Nets, so pick UNDER. For more NBA matchups and odds, visit BetOnline.