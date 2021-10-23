After absorbing their first defeats this season, The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) and the San Antonio Spurs (1-1) aim to get back into the winning column at the expense of the other on Saturday at AT&T Center. BetOnline odds are posted below.

Game Information

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas

TV channels: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Radio broadcast: WTMJ, WOAI

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Lines

Point Spread: Spurs +6 (-105)

Moneyline: Bucks -250, Spurs +210

Total: O/U 225 points

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs Team News

The Bucks paid homage to the eight present and former players who made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. Two-time regular-season MVP and NBA finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo banners the prestigious list of former Bucks legends, including Moses Malone, Nate Archibald, Dave Cowens, Gary Payton, Ray Allen, Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News broke the news detailing the Spurs’ failure to lock Lonnie Walker on a rookie scale extension before the October 19 deadline. Walker, the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, will become a restricted free agent after this season, with the Spurs having the right to match any offer sheet the player may sign next summer.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Bucks: Brook Lopez – OUT (BACK), Jrue Holiday – Probable (Heel), Rodney Hood – Probable (Foot), Bobby Portis – OUT (Hamstring), Semi Ojeleye – OUT (Calf), Donte DiVincenzo – OUT (Ankle).

Spurs: Devontae Cacok – Questionable (Personal)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview

After coming through a statement win over the Brooklyn Nets on opening night, the Bucks got a rude welcome from the Heat in the team’s latest visit in Florida. On Thursday, the Heat set the tone early and dealt the defending champ one of its biggest defeats in franchise history, 137-95, on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored just 15 points on 4-for-11 shooting, while the Heat waxed hot as they shot 53 percent on the floor.

The Spurs also came short to booking their second straight win after falling prey to the Denver Nuggets, 102-96. San Antonio played competitive basketball throughout the entire game before running out of fumes in the 4th quarter. Keldon Johnson topped the scoring with 27 points, while three more starters scored double figures for the Spurs. The Spurs also had no answer to Nikola Jokic, who put up 32 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.





Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs Predictions

Last season, the Bucks and the Spurs split their regular-season meetings, but Milwaukee holds a 6-4 record in the past ten head-to-head games. For a dominant team like the Bucks, the team is surprisingly 0-6 against the spread vs. the Spurs.

Still, it’s hard to bet against the defending champ in this matchup. This team rarely loses back-to-back games. Moreover, everyone should expect Giannis to deliver a monster stats line to vindicate his mediocre performance in the last outing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Picks

Pick the Bucks to win and cover the spread for the first time in seven games. Scoring more than 225 points might be a little bit too much, so bet on UNDER.