Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers is the fifth player in NBA history to drain 200 3-pointers in at least five straight seasons, joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, James Harden, and Damian Lillard.

Hield is also the first player this season to reach 200 3-pointers. Through 54 starts, the Pacers forward is averaging 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 45.2% from the field and 42.8% beyond the arc.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, Buddy Hield and the Pacers have 23rd-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better playoff odds for the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.

Buddy Hield continues to be one of the NBA's top shooters. Hield is the 1st player to reach 200 3-pointers this season and the 5th player in NBA history to make 200 3-pointers in at least 5 straight seasons, joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, James Harden and Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/wVNr4LTf3f — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2023

Buddy Hield leads the NBA in 3-pointers (204) and 3-point attempts (477). To add to these statistics, the wing ranks 16th in steals (63), 10th in 3-point percentage, third in games played, and 12th in total minutes (1,741).

On Jan. 11, in the Pacers’ 119-113 loss to the New York Knicks, the forward logged a season-high 31 points in 33 minutes of action. In addition to amassing eight boards and one steal, Hield shot 11-of-20 (55%) from the floor and knocked down seven 3-pointers.

Buddy Hield is the fifth player in NBA history to make 200 3-pointers in at least five straight seasons, joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, James Harden, and Damian Lillard

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers ranks second in 3s this season with 184. Ranking third is Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has made a total of 183 shots from downtown. Curry missed 11 consecutive games from mid-December to early January due to a left shoulder subluxation.

In the Pacers’ 107-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, Buddy Hield recorded his third double-double of the season. Against his former team, the 30-year-old registered 21 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 37 minutes played. He also finished 8-of-15 (53.3%) shooting from the field and hit five 3s.

Buddy Hield with the backdoor cut and hammers it home.🔨 pic.twitter.com/okj9qlWmWa — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 4, 2023

“Especially against your old team, it’s always good to get the win,” Buddy Hield said. “That’s number one. I’m never the one cutting to the middle or baseline,” the Indiana forward commented about his rare dunk.

“I saw an opening and that’s all she wrote. I trusted my legs. It was fun. My teammates were excited. They’re always joking about me not dunking the ball. It was fun to see them laughing.”