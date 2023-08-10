Bulls’ Jevon Carter to wear No. 5 jersey for the 2023-24 season

Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter will wear the No. 5 jersey for the 2023-24 season, the fifth-year veteran announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I will officially be wearing number 5 next season,” he posted. Carter, 27, wore No. 5 last season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He made 39 starts in 81 appearances with Milwaukee in the 2022-23 season.

The Illinois native averaged career highs of 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 22.3 minutes per game. Also, he shot 42.3% from the floor and 42.1% beyond the arc. In the Bucks’ 136-132 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 9, 2022, Carter recorded career highs of 36 points and 12 assists in 45 minutes as a starter.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Chicago Bulls hold 20th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

I will officially be wearing number 5 next season🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/l1MycmrxkQ — Jevon Carter (Bulldog) (@nextlevel_03) August 9, 2023



Along with grabbing four boards, the guard shot 15-of-27 (55.6%) from the floor and 5-of-10 (50%) outside the arc against OKC. In June 2023, Carter declined his $2.24 million player option for the 2023-24 season with Milwaukee to become an unrestricted free agent.

This is part of the two-year, $4.34 million contract he signed with the Bucks last July. His cap hit would have been $2,239,943 next season. In July, the 6-foot-1 guard signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with Chicago.

The West Virginia University product is slated to make $6,190,476 in 2023-24 and $6,500,000 in 2024-25. His deal includes a $6,809,524 player option for 2025-26 as well.

Carter’s career year impressed former Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. “It’s pretty much who he is. We certainly encourage it and green-light it. I have flashbacks to him at West Virginia doing it,” Budenholzer said.

Can’t wait to see Jevon Carter in a Chicago Bulls jersey next season! Here’s some highlights of a game last season where carter finished with: 36 points

12 assists

56% FG#BullsNation pic.twitter.com/E2rG4kFI3D — Bulls Nation (@BullNationCHI) August 6, 2023



“I think he’s done it on every team he’s been with in the league. It’s one of his calling cards. He’s got a knack. He’s great at it. I bet not very many guards like it. So we’ll ask him to continue to do it.”

In August 2021, Carter and Day’Ron Sharpe were traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets for Landry Shamet. Brooklyn also received a trade exception. Carter was then waived by Brooklyn on Feb. 22, 2022, and he signed a deal with Milwaukee two days later.

