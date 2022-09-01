The Chicago Bulls training staff is more optimistic that guard Lonzo Ball’s knee injury is recovering ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Fans are hoping he’ll be able to play at full strength at the start of the NBA season.

In the latest episode of the NBC Sports “Bulls Talk” podcast, Jason Goff and K.C. Johnson discussed Ball’s knee injury recovery.

During the segment, Johnson said, “It’s a fluid situation and the last two times I’ve checked on him, I’ve heard more positive than negative.”

New Bulls Talk Podcast with @Jason1Goff and @KCJHoop: • Is change coming for NBA offseason after Chet Holmgren's injury? • Latest on Lonzo Ball • Expectations for Zach LaVine 🎧: https://t.co/NcpRXc8cKy pic.twitter.com/Qyj8DIQUoo — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) August 30, 2022

“I’m not saying that means he’s out there opening night,” continued Johnson.

“I’m not saying he’s playing all 82 [games]… What I’m saying is the skepticism that was earlier in the offseason has moved a little bit towards the optimism side.”

Bulls optimistic on Lonzo Ball’s knee injury recovery

In 35 games played with the Bulls in the 2021-22 season, Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Also, he averaged 42.3% shooting from the field and beyond the arc.

In the Bulls’ 128-112 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on October 22, 2021, Ball ended his performance with a triple-double. He amassed 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 35 minutes of action.

On Nov. 15, in the Bulls’ 121-103 win against the Los Angeles Lakers, the guard scored a season-high 27 points in 38 minutes played. He finished 10-for-13 (76.9%) shooting from the floor and 7-for-10 (70%) from downtown.

On January 10, 2022, after missing three games due to a meniscus tear, the Bulls announced that Ball would undergo surgery on his left knee. The medical staff confirmed a 6-to-8-week timetable for his return.

However, because of a setback during rehabilitation, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the season on April 6. Ball experienced pain in physical therapy, when asked to move around at a higher intensity.

Furthermore, Lonzo Ball could miss the first month of the 2022-23 season, but sources have not yet confirmed this rumor. While the Bulls are better off with Ball on the court, the last thing they want is to see one of their star players back in rehab.