Bulls sign center Derrick Favors to an Exhibit 10 contract

The Chicago Bulls have signed free agent center Derrick Favors to an Exhibit 10 contract, per sources. Favors, 32, was selected third overall by the New Jersey Nets in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Through 790 career NBA games, the 6-foot-9 center has averaged 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 53.4% from the floor, 19.8% beyond the arc, and 66.3% at the foul line.

OFFICIAL: We have signed center Derrick Favors and forward Kahlil Whitney to camp contracts. pic.twitter.com/1huc9xguiu — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 17, 2023



After 56 games with the Nets during his rookie 2010-11 season, Derrick Favors was traded to the Utah Jazz. He averaged a career-high 16.4 points per game in the 2015-16 season with the Jazz.

On Dec. 5, 2015, in Utah’s 122-119 overtime win, he scored a career-high 35 points against the Indiana Pacers.

During the 2021 offseason, Utah traded the Georgia native and a 2024 first-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for cash and a 2027 second-round draft pick.

In the 2021-22 season, Favors averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 39 appearances with the Thunder, while also shooting 51.6% from the field and 64% at the free throw line.

In September 2022, Oklahoma City traded Favors, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, and two 2026 second-round draft picks to the Houston Rockets for Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba.

Favors’ last played in the NBA with OKC in the 2021-22 season.

Of course, Favors was waived by Houston last October.

Sources: NBA veteran Derrick Favors will play in the G League. Favors discussed being involved in Deron Williams and Carmelo Anthony trade talks, why the Jazz fell short in the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert era and his potential NBA return on @hoopshype https://t.co/rdgVSuHMmv — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 14, 2023



On Jan. 11, 2023, the center inked a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks. However, he never made an appearance with Atlanta during the 2022-23 season.

Furthermore, Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit. A training camp deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins.

Nonetheless, forwards Justin Lewis and Adama Sanogo and guard Onuralp Bitim occupy the Bulls’ two-way slots. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, each NBA team can sign a maximum of three two-way players.

If Favors is waived by the Chicago Bulls, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $75,000 by joining the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate, and spending at least 60 days with the G League team.

