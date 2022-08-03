Cavaliers are not interested in pursuing LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not interested in signing LeBron James. While it’s not NBA breaking news, it does show that G.M. Mike Gansey has full confidence in his team. Their backcourt is especially loaded. The Cavaliers have Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Brandon Goodwin and others.

If the Lakers and Cavaliers make the playoffs next season, the four-time MVP’s decision to stay in Los Angeles would benefit both teams. More importantly, James is eligible for a multi-year contract extension on Thursday, Aug. 4. Per multiple sources, a two-year, $97.1 million contract is on the table.

However, unlike previous seasons, LeBron has less leverage to negotiate a better offer this time around. The Lakers front office knows his family lives in Los Angeles with him. His sons, Bronny and Bryce, play high school basketball for Sierra Canyon School. Everyone is happy where they are.

Cavaliers will not sign LeBron James anytime soon

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavs have the cap space to sign LeBron without surrendering Evan Mobley, Garland or Jarrett Allen. And some fans could argue that Cleveland has a better future ahead than Los Angeles. James’ return to Cleveland is just something for Cavs fans to fantasize.

Nonetheless, Joe Varden of The Athletic reported: “The Cavs are not proceeding with the intention of getting LeBron for a third time… I think family weighs too heavily into this, and the easiest move for him is to stay with the Lakers.”

Unless Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook get traded, the four-time NBA champion has no desire to return to the Cavaliers anytime soon. But James could also think about taking less money with the Lakers. If G.M. Rob Pelinka ever decides to trade role players for another superstar, a team-friendly deal for LeBron could help make that happen.

Is James a different player now compared to eight years ago?

Ten days ago, one report from “The Heat on FanNation” pointed out that James reportedly declined Pat Riley’s request to play for less money in 2014. Though, a younger LeBron was more immature back then. After all, he promised “not one, not two, not three, not four…” championships during ESPN’s “The Decision” special in 2010.

If he didn’t want to take less money with Chris Bosh, Ray Allen and Dwyane Wade, maybe he’ll do it with the Lakers to help them construct a championship roster. He’s not getting any younger. The 18-time All-Star turns 38 this December.

While football is different from basketball, Tom Brady took less money on the New England Patriots to win multiple super bowls. Since James is now a billionaire, maybe he should.

Talent-wise, the Lakers are not far off from winning another NBA title. Under new coach Darvin Ham, the 2022-23 season will be the make-it-or-break-it year for the team’s big three.

