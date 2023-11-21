Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 21)

Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3, 10-3 ATS) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6, 5-8 ATS) in the first meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Cavaliers vs 76ers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Sixers as 8-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Preview

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Philadelphia 76ers 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 🕙 What time is Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel(s): AFN, NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT

AFN, NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Cavaliers +8 (-115) | 76ers -8 (-105)

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Predictions

The Cavaliers are aiming to extend their three-game win streak on Tuesday night against Philadelphia. The Cavs are 3-3 in conference games. Cleveland is also 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Through seven starts of the 2023-24 season, guard Donovan Mitchell is leading the Cavs in points (29.2) and steals (2.0) per game. However, Mitchell is out for tonight’s game.

Forward Evan Mobley is also averaging team highs of 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest as well.

On the other side, the 76ers are 8-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks third in the East with 55.7 points per game in the paint led by Joel Embiid, who is averaging 15.3 per game.

The Sixers average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Cavs have allowed (12.8). The Cavaliers average 111.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 111.5 the 76ers allow.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Sixers hold a 74.7% chance of defeating Cleveland. Of course, Cleveland is 1-7 in its last eight meetings with Philadelphia. Therefore, the 76ers should win at home over the Cavs. The Cavs covering is one of the more accurate predictions.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

PG Ricky Rubio (personal; out indefinitely) | SF Caris LeVert (knee; questionable) | PG Donovan Mitchell (hamstring; out) | PG Ty Jerome (ankle; out) | SF Isaac Okoro (knee; out)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (ribs; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games.

The Cavaliers are 1-7 SU in their past eight matchups with the Sixers.

Next, the Cavs are 1-8 ATS in their previous nine meetings with Eastern Conference opponents.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 contests.

Philadelphia is 6-2 ATS in its past eight home games.

Lastly, the point total has gone over in four of Philly’s previous five games.

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

PG Darius Garland | SG Max Strus | PF Evan Mobley | SF Dean Wade | C Jarrett Allen

Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Tyrese Maxey | SG De’Anthony Melton | PF Tobias Harris | SF Nic Batum | C Joel Embiid

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 13 games, the Cavaliers are 4-3 as favorites, 3-3 as underdogs, 3-4 ATS away, and 5-2 over/under away. As for the Sixers, they’re 9-1 as favorites, 1-2 as underdogs, 10-3 ATS at home, and 5-3 over/under at home. Philadelphia is 10-2 in its last 12 games.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the 76ers to win, Cleveland to cover the spread, and the point total will go over 218.5. The Sixers are 6-1 SU in their past seven games when playing at home against Cleveland.

Pick the 76ers to win! The total has gone over in 13 of the Sixers’ previous 17 games played on a Tuesday. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.