Cavaliers vs Pistons Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 8 EST. This game will be played in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Cavaliers are going to be coming in with the number six seed in the Eastern Conference as they are 39-30, while the Pistons will be coming in with the number 14 seed in the Eastern Conference as they are 19-51.

Cavaliers vs Pistons – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons

📊 Record: Cavaliers(39-30), Pistons(19-51)

📅 Date: March 19th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

🎲 Odds: Cavaliers(-8.5), Pistons(+8.5)

Cavaliers vs Pistons Odds

The Cavaliers and the Pistons are set to meet on Saturday. This is a game that Cleveland should be able to win despite having injuries to a few of their key players.

Cavaliers vs Pistons Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Cavaliers Injuries

Dean Wade questionable

Rajon Rondo out

Jarrett Allen out

Collin Sexton out

Pistons Injuries

Frank Jackson out

Hamidou Diallo out

Killian Hayes questionable

Cade Cunningham questionable

Chris Smith out

Cavaliers vs Pistons Preview

Detroit will travel to Cleveland on Saturday for a battle versus the Cavaliers.

Pistons Playing Better

The Detroit Pistons are coming into this one after a nice win against the Orlando Magic. They were able to score 134 points in this one as Saddiq Bey led the way with 51 points.

Saddiq Bey just had everything going for him on Thursday, and Detroit is going to hope that he can continue that in the game against the Cavaliers.

Although Detroit has one of the worst records in the NBA, they have won five out of their last 10 games and have played better as of late.

They’re going to be coming into this one with the 29th rated net rating, the 28th ranked offensive rating, and the 24th ranked defensive rating.

Cavaliers Looking To Win Short-Handed

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had an interesting past few weeks considering that they’ve had to deal with some injuries. They’re going to be coming into this one on a back-to-back, which means we could see even more players sitting for them on Saturday. Cleveland is set to take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday, which should be one of the better games of the day.

In the Cavaliers’ most recent game, they ended up losing to the Philadelphia 76ers by four points. Darius Garland led the way with 22 points, but it wasn’t enough for Cleveland to get the job done.

On the season, the Cavaliers have the tenth rated net rating, the 21st rated offensive rating, and the fourth rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Cavaliers vs Pistons

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Cavaliers Trends

28 games have gone OVER and 41 have gone UNDER this season.

38-27-4 ATS this season.

Pistons Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

37-31-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Cavaliers vs Pistons

For this game, I think I’m going to take the Detroit Pistons to cover the spread. With how big the spread is, I do think that they’re going to be able to cover.

Considering that the Cavaliers are going to be coming into this one on a back-to-back and they are dealing with some tough injuries, I think Detroit could potentially even when this one outright if they do play their best basketball. It’s much safer to just take the points and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.

