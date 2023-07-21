Celtics, Jaylen Brown contract talks resume next week

The Boston Celtics and forward Jaylen Brown are scheduled to resume contract negotiations next week. “With Jaylen Brown now back in Boston from his NBPA retreat in Spain, contract talks will resume next week, according to a league source,” wrote Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe on Twitter.

Brown, 26, is eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million supermax extension this offseason. “The sides are talking,” reported ESPN’s Brian Windhorst during the opening week of free agency. “This is obviously a very important, fragile deal. I know that there’s interest in both sides to get something done. I would expect it to head in that direction.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024 behind the Denver Nuggets. Sportsbooks are still showing favorable odds for the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Golden State Warriors.

With Jaylen Brown now back in Boston from his NBPA retreat in Spain, contract talks will resume next week, according to a league source. #Celtics. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 21, 2023



“The one thing to point out: if Jaylen Brown gets extended on this deal — for a year or any deal at all — he cannot be traded for a year,” Windhorst added. “For any deal at all. He’s prohibited from being traded. So, the Celtics probably want to make sure all their business is locked down before going into this.”

In October 2019, Brown signed a four-year, $107 million rookie contract extension with Boston. His current deal ends next summer. The 6-foot-6 forward is projected to make $28,508,929 in the 2023-24 season, as part of his four-year deal. Moreover, he also carries a cap hit of $31,830,357.

Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown are expected to resume contract negotiations next week now that the two-time All-Star has returned from his NBPA retreat in Spain

Bonuses and incentives are likely in Brown’s awaited extension. The California product earned $3,107,142 in bonuses this past season after appearing in at least 65 games, receiving his second All-Star selection, and being named to the All-NBA Second Team.

In 67 starts with the Celtics in the 2022-23 season, Brown averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 35.9 minutes per game. Along with notching 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, the forward shot career bests of 49.1% from the field and 76.5% at the foul line.

Before signing his extension, Brown is currently the third highest-paid Celtics player. Kristaps Porzingis has a cap figure of $36,016,200 for the 2023-24 season, and Jayson Tatum is projected to earn $32,600,060 next season.

“It’s always about the next generation” Jaylen Brown speaks about a basketball court redesign at the Fenelon Street playground in Dorchester this morning pic.twitter.com/EykMvLg4oO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 21, 2023



Earlier this month, forward Grant Williams signed a four-year, $53.34 million contract with Boston as part of a three-team sign-and-trade agreement with the Dallas Mavericks.

Williams was traded to Dallas, and the Mavericks sent two second-round draft picks (2025 second-round draft pick, 2030 second-rounder) to Boston. Additionally, Dallas then traded Reggie Bullock and a 2030 first-round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs.

In return, San Antonio sent its 2025 and 2028 second-rounders to Dallas. Furthermore, the Spurs sent their 2024 second-round draft pick to Boston as well. Not to mention, the Celtics signed former Toronto Raptors guard Delano Banton to a two-year, $4.22 million deal on Jul. 17.

NBA Betting Content You May Like