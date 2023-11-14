Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis was leading the NBA in efficiency on 70.5% true shooting, but he now ranks fourth overall. The 2023 All-Star center trails Charlotte’s Mark Williams (74.9%), Boston teammate Sam Hauser (73%), and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner (72.3%).

Through 10 starts of the 2023-24 season, the 7-foot-3 big man is averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 30.2 minutes per game. Porzingis, 28, is shooting career bests of 56.5% from the floor and 40.8% beyond the arc.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics are the odds-on favorites to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

Kristaps Porzingis says he’s “much more effective” as a third or fourth option on a true contender in Boston than he was as No. 1 and 2 options in previous stints in New York, Dallas and Washington, D.C. (Via @Krisplashed ) pic.twitter.com/XNXsSbgDSb — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 14, 2023



In Boston’s 108-104 season-opener win over the New York Knicks on Oct. 25, the center posted 30 points, the most points scored in a Celtics debut in franchise history.

The Latvian hooper also ended his night with eight rebounds and four blocks in 38 minutes as a starter, while shooting 8-of-15 (53.3%) from the floor, 5-of-9 (55.6%) beyond the arc, and 9-of-10 (90%) at the foul line.

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis ranks fourth in true shooting through 10 games of 2023-24 season

In 65 starts last season with the Washington Wizards, the center recorded career highs of 23.2 points and 32.6 minutes per game, while shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range.

Furthermore, in Washington’s 122-120 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 8, 2023, the 7-footer scored a career-high 43 points in 38 minutes as a starter.

At the end of the 2022-23 season, Porzingis finished 12th in blocks (100) and 18th in free throws (354). Plus, he ranked 17th in player efficiency rating (23.1), 19th in box plus/minus (4.3), and 15th in block percentage (4%).

Kristaps Porzingis through 10 games: 19.7 PPG

6.2 RPG

1.3 BPG

2.0 3P/G

57% FG

41% 3PT

84% FT

71% TS

+114 +/- 1.71 PTS/FGA 😳 Healthy KP on a great team is a PROBLEM #DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/z2p2ekIjV7 — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) November 14, 2023



Ten games into the 2023-24 season, Boston’s new center ranks 17th in blocks (13), 16th in free throws (47), seventh in personal fouls (34), 15th in player efficiency rating (22.9), fourth in offensive rating (139), and 20th in block percentage (3.9%).

According to Basketball-Reference statistics, Porzingis is projected to average 24.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game this season. The eight-year veteran is expected to shoot 48.6% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range as well.

Porzingis excels at guarding smaller guys into the mid-post. Pick-and-pop is another useful strategy. The Celtics center made it known that he’s “much more effective” as a third or fourth option on a true contender in Boston than as No. 1 and 2 options with New York, Dallas, and Washington.