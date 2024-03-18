Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser became the first player in NBA history to make at least 10 3-pointers in less than 23 minutes, in Sunday night’s 130-104 win over the Washington Wizards.

It was only his 16th career start. The third-year wing recorded a career-high 30 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes of action. He finished 10-of-13 (76.9%) shooting from 3-point range.

“I loved his confidence, I loved his aggressiveness,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of Hauser. “I loved how guys looked for him. He got his shots within the flow of our execution. And that’s the weapon that he is.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain the front-runner to win the championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Sam Hauser was SCORCHING in the Celtics’ 5th-straight win against the Wizards 🔥 30 PTS | 6 REB | 10 3PM | 23 Minutes played Hauser becomes the first player in NBA history to tally 10 3PM in under 23 minutes played 🤯 pic.twitter.com/d6vLSWRqKl — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2024



Hauser, 26, exited midway through the third quarter after spraining his left ankle. He waved to the applauding crowd at Capital One Arena as he limped to the locker room and was later ruled out.

He was not available postgame. The University of Virginia product has only missed one game this season.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Mazzulla said about the forward’s injury. “And I know he was getting an X-ray after the game, so we’ll find out. I think it was cautionary X-rays.”

Sam Hauser fell one 3-pointer shy of tying Marcus Smart’s record for most 3s made in Boston Celtics history

Hauser made three more 3s to open the second half — his last improved Boston’s lead to 92-56 with 9:27 remaining in the third period. The 6-foot-8 forward was on pace to make Celtics history.

Boston’s all-time record for most 3-pointers made in a single game is owned by Marcus Smart (11 3s against Phoenix Suns on Jan. 18, 2020). His record is safe for now.

Smart past Isaiah Thomas and Antoine Walker, who had previously shared the record with nine 3-pointers. Thomas made nine against the Miami Heat on December 30, 2016, while Walker did it at Sacramento on Jan. 17, 2001.

Sam Hauser is OUT for the remainder of the game https://t.co/4k3g5hDnZS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 17, 2024



The NBA’s single-game record of 14 made 3s was set by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson at Chicago on October 29, 2018. He shot 14-of-24 (58.3%) from deep.

“I know Klay did it and it was pretty impressive,” said Celtics center Al Horford. “Us shooters, we know those records. … We’re very aware of it and were pulling for Sam.”

Through 66 games (eight starts) this season, Hauser is averaging career highs of 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 21.2 minutes per game while shooting 45.9% from the floor, 43.2% beyond the arc, and a career-best 88.2% at the foul line.