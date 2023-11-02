The Boston Celtics came within 20 points of trying their franchise record for most points scored in a game, in Wednesday night’s 155-104 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics had 75 points at halftime for the second straight game. According to Basketball-Reference statistics, that’s a first for back-to-back games since at least the 1950-51 season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics are the odds-on favorites to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

The Celtics defeated the Pacers 155-104, their 2nd-most points scored in a game in franchise history (173 points against the Lakers on Feb. 27, 1959). Boston has scored 508 points this season, tied for its 2nd most through the first 4 games in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/unGr3AAig6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 2, 2023



Under coach Red Auerbach, the Celtics scored 173 points against the Minneapolis Lakers on Feb. 27, 1959. The 1958-59 Celtics team featured Bob Cousy and young stars Bill Russell and Tommy Heinsohn.

In Wednesday’s win, the Celtics outscored Indiana 46-33 in the fourth quarter. The C’s also dropped 44 points on the Pacers in the opening quarter.

This was the first time the Celtics have had consecutive 40-point first quarters since 1982. Boston has scored 508 points this season, tied for its second most through the first four games in franchise history.

Jayson Tatum recorded team highs of 30 points and 12 rebounds before sitting out the fourth quarter. Tatum, 25, shot 9-of-15 (60%) from the floor, 3-of-5 (60%) beyond the arc, and 9-of-10 (90%) at the foul line.

Derrick White, 29, added 18 points, three boards, and four assists as well. “We’ve got so many weapons,” White said. “You’ve got so much talent around you. It makes the game easy. ”

Jrue Holiday, 33, ended his performance with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one block.

“I think it’s more about not being bored,” said Holiday, when asked why the Celtics continued to score against the Pacers. “It’s not getting complacent and locking into every game, and each opponent.

HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics drop 155 points vs. the Indiana Pacers 🤯 🤯 🤯 Checkout the full game highlights here #DIfferentHere pic.twitter.com/hTr1yBTmJk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 2, 2023



“We’ve got everything, right? We’re in the paint. There’s a mid-range, and you have the 3. I feel like that threat makes us even harder to guard. I feel like we have a lot of bases covered.”

Boston shot 54-of-95 (56.8%) from the field, 20-of-35 (57.1%) from 3-point range, and 27-of-28 (96.4%) at the free throw line. Indiana outscored the C’s 70-52 in the paint, but Boston outrebounded the Pacers 57-31.

Furthermore, the 51-point win is tied for the third-largest in Celtics history, trailing a 53-point win vs. the Kings in 2022 and a 56-point win at Chicago in 2018.

Boston is the second team since 1990 to begin a season 4-0 while scoring 500 or more points across the four games, joining the 2018-19 Pelicans.