The Boston Celtics have one available roster spot after signing veteran wing Svi Mykhailiuk last week, but 13-year veteran Blake Griffin is reportedly indecisive about his future. According to multiple NBA insiders, “there are no imminent plans” for the six-time All-Star.

“The Celtics would likely welcome a return by veteran big man Blake Griffin, who played well last year and was a strong locker room presence, but for now that appears unlikely as Griffin considers his future, the source said,” wrote The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

According to CLNS’s Bobby Manning earlier last month, the door will remain open for Griffin to return to Beantown. “I’ve heard the door remains open for his return despite the distance from family and his home on the west coast,” Manning said.

“Given that he mulled his options until October last year, it’s worth assuming he’ll follow a similarly deliberative process this summer.

“His veteran status allows the team to sign him for a second-year salary on the cap sheet — $2 million this year — actually less than [Justin] Champagnie would’ve made. Any other veteran with over 10 years of NBA experience would qualify for the same cap discount.”

Griffin, 34, could return to Boston for a 14th NBA season. The 6-foot-9 center signed with the Celtics on a one-year, $2.91 million contract last October during training camp. However, the five-time All-NBA member appeared in just one postseason game after playing in 41 regular-season games.

Additionally, Griffin made 16 starts in 41 games with Boston in the 2022-23 season. The University of Oklahoma product averaged 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 13.9 minutes per game while shooting 48.5% from the floor and 34.8% beyond the arc.

Griffin scored a season-high 15 points in a 106-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 8 and in a 131-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks six days later. The 13-year veteran also grabbed a season-high 12 boards in a 122-114 win against the Utah Jazz on Mar. 31.

Moreover, his regular-season usage percentage (12.7%) was a career low, and the 2009 first-rounder received a total of six minutes off the bench in the playoffs with the Celtics.

If he re-signs, Griffin’s role with Boston could remain the same next season. The Celtics traded Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks. Though, they also acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards.

Not to mention, the C’s signed Jordan Walsh and Oshae Brissett. Unless either Al Horford or Robert Williams III sustain an injury, Griffin will probably ride the bench in 2023-24.

