Basketball Insiders are big fans of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, and we’ve decided to put it to the test in predicting the outcome of the NBA Playoffs. Although ChatGPT explicitly states that it cannot predict the future, we chose to overlook this disclaimer and asked it to predict the outcome of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference semi-finals. In this article, we will explore what ChatGPT predicts will happen in the remainder of the Celtics and 76ers playoff series.

Before delving into the riveting details of the series, here’s everything you need to know for Game 6, where the Boston Celtics head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers:

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers – Game 6

🏀 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals



📅 Date: 5/11/23

5/11/23 ⏰ Time: 7:30 pm

7:30 pm 🏟️ Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 Odds: BOS -137, PHI +117

BOS -137, PHI +117 📊 Spread: BOS -2.5 (-107), PHI +2.5 (-113)

Like my father, Big Mr. Evans used to say, “You only get out what you put in.” He was probably talking about life, but a similar rule applies to ChatGPT. You can simply ask it to predict who will win the series and you would get a response, but to get a more detailed response requires more detailed input.

For this experiment, we supplied ChatGPT with the statistics from the previous games in the Celtics/76ers series, and asked it to provide game reviews, scores, key moments, dramatic incidents, and anything else it deemed important for the remainder of the series. And the results are in.

But before we dive into the full game reviews, here are the quick highlights on what ChatGPT predicts happens in the remainder of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers playoff series:

Celtics win in Philly, forcing a Game 7

Joel Embiid struggles in the remaining two games

Jason Tatum scores 35 with a double-double as Celtics win Game 7

Al Horford’s lockdown D on Joel Embiid a big factor in Celtics win

Below is ChatGPT’s prediction for the remainder of the Celtics vs. 76ers in the NBA playoffs:

Game 6 Review: Celtics Force a Game 7

Final Score: Boston Celtics 109, Philadelphia 76ers 104

Jayson Tatum led the way with 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Malcolm Brogdon’s clutch 3-pointer tied the game with 1:15 remaining.

Joel Embiid struggled, scoring just 22 points on 6-for-18 shooting.

Series tied 3-3, Game 7 in TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts



In a thrilling game 6, the Boston Celtics managed to stave off elimination with a 109-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum put up 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench to hit a crucial 3-pointer to tie the game with just over a minute remaining.

Despite a 30-point performance from Tyrese Maxey and a near triple-double from James Harden (19 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds), the 76ers fell short as Joel Embiid struggled throughout the game, scoring just 22 points on 6-for-18 shooting.

Game 7 will take place in Boston, where the Celtics hope to use their home-court advantage to advance to the next round.

Game 7 Review: Celtics Complete Comeback, Advance to Next Round

Final Score: Boston Celtics 115, Philadelphia 76ers 110

Jayson Tatum scores 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists in the series-clinching win.

Al Horford’s defense on Joel Embiid proves crucial.

Joel Embiid scores 29 points but struggles with turnovers.

Celtics advance to the next round

In an epic Game 7, the Boston Celtics completed their comeback, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 115-110. Jayson Tatum was once again the star, scoring 35 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out 6 assists. Al Horford’s defense on Joel Embiid was a game-changer, holding the 76ers’ big man to 29 points and forcing him into several key turnovers.

In the post-game press conference, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla praised his team’s resilience. “Our guys never gave up. They fought through adversity and proved that they have the heart of a champion,” he said.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers lamented his team’s missed opportunities. “We had our chances, but we just couldn’t execute down the stretch. We’ll learn from this and come back stronger next season,” Rivers said.

As the Celtics advance to the next round, they’ll look to build on the momentum of this hard-fought series victory.

Can the Boston Celtics prove AI correct or will Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers close out the series? Whatever happens, we hope it is as exciting as ChatGPT’s version.

