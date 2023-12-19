Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren is the first NBA rookie since Tim Duncan in 1998 to record seven or more blocks in consecutive games. The 7-foot-1 big man logged eight blocks in Saturday’s win over Denver.

In Oklahoma City’s 116-97 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, Holmgren posted 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and seven blocks in only 25 minutes of action.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Holmgren holds third-best odds to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Rudy Gobert and Anthony Davis.

Chet Holmgren becomes the first rookie since Tim Duncan in 1998 to register 7+ blocks in consecutive games #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/0WMh74JI60 — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 19, 2023



During Duncan’s rookie 1997-98 season, he registered seven blocks in a 97-86 win over the Toronto Raptors (Feb. 26, 1998) and eight blocks in a 100-88 victory versus the Philadelphia 76ers (Feb. 28).

Holmgren’s 15 blocks is tied with Serge Ibaka for the most in a two-game span in Thunder history.

“The one thing that stands out for me is the fearlessness in him attacking those plays,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said of Holmgren. “You know, it’s a vulnerable position when you are contesting shots at the rim, especially with his frame.

“And he’s always got his nose in the fight there. He’ll get dunked on five times if it means contesting five rim shots. And I think that’s the thing I respect most about him as a competitor.”

Holmgren is averaging 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.3 blocks in December. Through 25 career starts, he’s averaging 16.9 points, 8.0 boards, 2.4 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game.

“Good, bad, up, down — experiences. He grows and he continues to improve through all that stuff,” Daigneault added. “And so, it’s not going to be surprising as things start to slow down for him. Obviously, the shot blocking the last couple games has been wild. But things are slowing down for him in all facets of the game.”

Holmgren finished the first half with 12 points and five blocks.

Chet Holmgren has 15 blocks over the last 2 games 😳 He’s tied with Serge Ibaka for the MOST in a 2-game span in Thunder history! pic.twitter.com/5NxjkiqwVL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 19, 2023



Oklahoma City held Memphis to 2-of-19 shooting in the third quarter to take a 94-66 lead into the fourth quarter. Although Memphis outscored the Thunder 31-22 in the final frame, OKC held on to improve to 17-8 for the season.

The Gonzaga product leads the NBA in block percentage (9%) this season. Holmgren also ranks second in blocks (71), ninth in defensive win shares (1.5), fifth in defensive rating (106.2), and 19th in box plus/minus (4.5).

NBA sportsbooks show Chet Holmgren as the clear frontrunner to win NBA Rookie of the Year. However, Victor Wembanyama is right there with him. Jamie Jaquez Jr. has third-shortest odds.