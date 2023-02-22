Home » news » Chicagos Pg Patrick Beverley Has One Goal For The Rest Of The Season Knock The Lakers Out Of The Playoffs

Chicago’s PG Patrick Beverley Has One Goal For The Rest Of The Season, Knock The Lakers Out Of The Playoffs

After being traded from the Laker to the Magic at the deadline, Patrick Beverley was then bought out and recently signed with the Chicago Bulls. He’s returning back to his hometown and wants to help elevate Chicago into the playoffs. The Bulls are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 26-33 record. However, Beverley said on his podcast that he wants to knock the Lakers out of the playoffs this season as well.

Beverley has now been traded multiple times in his career and he relished getting to face his former teams. It just so happens that the Lakers and Bulls are set to play twice in the remainder of this season. He knows the Lakers have a slim margin for errors moving forwards and any loss is going to hurt their chances.

Add March 27th and 29th to your calendar to be able to see Beverley face the Lakers this season for two revenge games. At the moment, Illinois Sports Betting sites have the Bulls at (+30000) to win the Finals this season.

Patrick Beverley wants to knock the Lakers out of the playoffs this season

In 45 games played and started for the Lakers this season, Beverley averaged (6.4) points, (3.1) rebounds, and (2.6) assists per game. That was the second-lowest points per game average of his career so far, but it was hard for him to get a lot of looks on this Laker team as LeBron James and Anthony Davis do a majority of the scoring on offense.

On his own podcast The Pat Bev Pod, produced by Barstool Sports, he talked with his co-host Adam Feronne about his trade from the Lakers. Beverley went on to say that he wants to “Knock them out the playoffs,” when referring to the Lakers, along with some choice words.

He also expressed the desire to help his hometown team reach the playoffs this season. The Bulls are currently in a position to do so and just three games back from eighth in the Eastern Conference.  Their final 23 games of the season will be important to deciding whether or not they make the playoffs this season.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

