This is a crucial time in the season for a large portion of the league. The play-in tournament offers more teams the opportunity to be playing meaningful basketball this late in the season. Both the Bulls and Lakers are doing just that and Chicago picked up an important win last night. It was Patrick Beverley’s first game back since being traded. He trolled Lakers fans during and after the game and insisted that the team was not using him correctly.

The Chicago Bulls picked up a 118-108 win on the road vs the LA Lakers. It was also LeBron James’ first game back since injuring his right foot, but he came off the bench for only the second time in his NBA career. Beverley has been a catalyst for the Bulls since they acquired him and have the play-in tournament in their sights.

Patrick Beverly revenge game vs the Lakers today: 10 PTS 4 REB 5 AST

4 REB

5 AST Hit the dagger.pic.twitter.com/L8cc5UbxzG — NBA World (@NBAMuse24) March 26, 2023

Patrick Beverley sealed the game for Chicago last night with his push shot over LeBron James

Chicago native Patrick Beverley has pride when he puts on the Bulls uniform each night. He’s playing for his hometown team and his coaches have strongly endorsed him for bringing some energy into a locker room that was at its lowest point in the season.

Beverley has played 15 games with Chicago and has gone 10-5 in those games. Their win vs LA last night was their second in a row and keeps them at 10th in the East. Chicago’s only chance to make the playoffs this late in the season is through the play-in tournament.

Here’s what Pat Bev had to say after the game about the way the Lakers were using him in his time with LA.

““If I’m a spoon, (coach) Billy (Donovan) is using me as a spoon. With the Lakers, I was a spoon and they were using me as a fork. It’s just different,”… “But I’m fortunate that the Bulls called during the trade. I don’t want to let the city down. And obviously Billy and my players and this coaching staff, I don’t want to let them down. Just try to play the game the right way.” – Patrick Beverley

The three-time all-defensive player also hit the dagger last night to put the Bulls up by 10 with just over a minute left in the game. He drove the ball to the basket, stopped, popped, and then hit the easy push shot over LeBron James and got a revengeful win vs his former squad.