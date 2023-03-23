Throughout the history of the NBA, players have created signature moves that are still being used today. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is known for his skyhook, Magic Johnson for his flashy no-look passes, and Michael Jordan is known for his fadeaway jumper; just to name a few. NBA veteran Patrick Beverley takes credit for James Harden’s step-back jumper. He recently explained why he thinks this way on the latest episode of his new Podcast with Barstool Sports.

While Beverley and Harden are two completely different players, the Bulls’ veteran PG claims he got James Harden hooked on the step-back jumper. Harden’s offensive game started to explode in the 2012-13 season when his scoring average jumped up to (25.9) points per game. That happened to be Beverley’s first season.

Did Pat Bev start the step back revolution? pic.twitter.com/7UBjnZPn3m — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) March 22, 2023

Did Patrick Beverley really get James Harden hooked on taking step-back shots?

Ten-time all-star James Harden is known for his signature step-back jumper and has been making highlights with that move for over a decade. His handles are top-tier in the NBA and he’s practiced for countless hours to perfect his signature shot.

Steph Curry is credited with the revolution of younger players wanting to take more three’s and Harden deserves credit for the step-back jumper. Not according to Patrick Beverley, however. He says that Harden took that move from himself.

“There was a time when he wasn’t even doing step-backs… we was playing ones and s—, my first two years in the NBA and every move I did I finished with a step-back… ‘Aye, P. Why you always stepping back?’… I hit him up a year ago… He goes, yeah you were onto something.” – Patrick Beverley

Pat Bev is nowhere remotely close to the offensive player that James Harden is, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t teach him a thing or two. His best scoring average for a single season is (12.2) points per game. Harden averaged (12.2) points per game in his sophomore season.