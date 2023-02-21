Home » news » In Order To Have A Roster Spot Open For Patrick Beverley Chicago Bulls Are Expected To Waive Tony Bradley

In Order To Have A Roster Spot Open For Patrick Beverley, Chicago Bulls Are Expected To Waive Tony Bradley

At eleventh in the Eastern Conference coming out of the all-star break, the Bulls are still within striking distance of making the playoffs. They are only three games away from being tied for eighth in the East with only 23 games left this season and a small margin for error. It was announced yesterday that the team was signing Patrick Beverley in a buyout from the Lakers. In his acquisition the Bulls are expected to waive Tony Bradley to open up a roster spot for Beverley. 

Bradley was in the second year of a two-year deal with the Chicago Bulls. His role with the team was drastically changed last season when the team traded away Wendell Carter Jr. at the trade deadline and acquired Nikola Vucevic.

The 25 year old only played in 12 games for Chicago this season, but there’s still optimism that he could find a new home for the finals stretch of games this season. Illinois Sports Betting sites have the Bulls at (+30000) to win the Finals this season.

Bulls expected to waive Tony Bradley to clear up a roster spot for Patrick Beverley

Bradley played in just 12 of the Bulls 59 games so far this season and now he’ll no longer be with the team. His release was first reported by ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. He never played a huge role with the team, but when Chicago traded for Vucevic last season his playing time decreased almost immediately.

It was a tough season for Bradley as well as he never saw more than five minutes of action in the 12 games he played. On top of that, his season-high for points was five which he ironically scored in the last game before all-star break. When teams know that a player in on the chopping block, they might get to play one final game before they are released and that’s likely the situation we have here.

The Chicago-native Patrick Beverley will be joining the team after they waive Tony Bradley.

