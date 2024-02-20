New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is the only NBA player this season who is shooting over 50% on pull-up 2-point field goals and 40% on pull-up 3-pointers. Thirty-seven players have attempted a minimum of 100 pull-up 2s and 100 pull-up 3s.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is averaging an NBA-best 14.5 points per game on pull-up shooting, followed by Phoenix’s Devin Booker (11.4 PPG), Atlanta’s Trae Young (11.3 PPG), New York’s Jalen Brunson (10.9 PPG), and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell (10.4 PPG).

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just misses the mark, shooting 49.2% from the field on pull-up 2s and 39.2% on pull-up 3s. McCollum’s effective field goal percentage (58.4%) on pull-up jumpers leads the NBA’s top-30 scoring players.

However, SGA is fifth in the league in pull-up points this season with 547. McCollum is 29th with 298 points.

Through 41 games (all starts) with the Pelicans this season, McCollum is averaging 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 32.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 46.1% from the floor and a career-high-tying 42.1% from 3-point range.

New Orleans Pelicans’ CJ McCollum scored a season-high 33 points vs. Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz

McCollum’s true shooting percentage (59.8%) is a career best. The Pelicans guard ranks 17th in the league in 3-point percentage this season and 20th in 3-pointers (139).

He scored a season-high 33 points in wins against the Detroit Pistons (Nov. 2) and Utah Jazz (Jan. 23). The 11-year veteran shot 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the field and 9-of-13 (69.2% from deep versus Utah.

At 32 years old, McCollum is the oldest player on the Pelicans roster. Though, he’s been the most consistent player on the team this season — arguably as great as Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

New Orleans coach Willie Green was asked in January whether he felt McCollum deserved an All-Star selection. He’s never made an All-Star game in his 10 previous seasons in the league. A deep playoff run is the main focus.

“We would definitely love the opportunity for CJ to be an All-Star,” Green told reporters after McCollum’s 33-point outing against Utah on Jan. 23.

“I think he’ll [McCollum] agree that more importantly, we want to have a deep run into the postseason and playoffs. … [We want to] have an opportunity to do some damage in May and June.”