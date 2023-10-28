Home » news » Clay Travis Wnba Offer To Chelsea Gray High School Boys Team Vs Las Vegas Aces For 1m Spread And Moneyline Betting Odds

Gambling

Clay Travis WNBA Offer to Chelsea Gray: High School Boys Team vs. Las Vegas Aces for $1M – Spread and Moneyline Betting Odds

David Evans profile picture
Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 3 mins ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
clay travis chelsea gray

Clay Travis has dropped a bombshell challenge, thrusting the Las Vegas Aces and high school basketball into the limelight. This fiery debate, fueled by Chelsea Gray’s remarks has gripped the basketball world as it grapples with questions of skill and gender dynamics. Here, we take a look at Clay Travis’s offer, and break down the odds if the Las Vegas Aces did in fact take on a high school state championship team.

Clay Travis Offers Chelsea Gray and Las Vegas Aces $1 Million if They Can Beat High School Boys State Championship Team

The sports world is in a frenzy after Clay Travis proposed an intriguing matchup: a 2024 high school boys’ state championship team versus the reigning WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

Chelsea Gray, a player for the Aces, labeled Travis a “dumbass” for even suggesting a boys’ team could topple them. Not one to back down, Travis responded with a direct proposition to Gray, attaching a one million-dollar bet to this hypothetical showdown.

Odds and Spread for Las Vegas Aces vs. High School Boys State Champions

  • Moneyline: High School Boys –2000 | Las Vegas Aces +900
  • Point Spread: Boys -15.5 (-110) | Aces +15.5 (-110)

*Odds are for enertainment purposes only.

Diving into the odds, created by former employees at top sportsbooks for BBI, the picture is strikingly clear. The high school boys are being given an overwhelmingly dominant position with a moneyline set at -2000. The Aces, despite their professional status, are placed at a distant +900, suggesting only about a 10% shot at winning.

The point spread adds another dimension. With the boys pegged at -15.5 (-110), the odds predict them outscoring the Aces by 16 points or more. Yet, if the Aces either win or lose by a margin of 15 or fewer, they’d surpass expectations.

History Favors the High School Boys

These odds might seem startling, but history provides some context. The globally celebrated USA Women’s Soccer team fell 5-2 against an under-17 boys’ squad. Down Under, the Australian women’s soccer team faced a similar fate, losing 7-0 to a boys’ team in a practice match. These outcomes, whether fair or not, likely influence the heavy skew in odds favoring the high school boys.

However, while the sports community remains abuzz with debates, predictions, and analyses, it’s essential to remember this is most likely a hypothetical scenario. Unless the Aces take up the challenge and are prepared to put it all on the line, this remains a captivating topic of sports speculation.

David Evans profile picture

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms. David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis. Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat. David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.

Trending Now