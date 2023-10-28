Clay Travis has dropped a bombshell challenge, thrusting the Las Vegas Aces and high school basketball into the limelight. This fiery debate, fueled by Chelsea Gray’s remarks has gripped the basketball world as it grapples with questions of skill and gender dynamics. Here, we take a look at Clay Travis’s offer, and break down the odds if the Las Vegas Aces did in fact take on a high school state championship team.

Clay Travis Offers Chelsea Gray and Las Vegas Aces $1 Million if They Can Beat High School Boys State Championship Team

The sports world is in a frenzy after Clay Travis proposed an intriguing matchup: a 2024 high school boys’ state championship team versus the reigning WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

Chelsea Gray, a player for the Aces, labeled Travis a “dumbass” for even suggesting a boys’ team could topple them. Not one to back down, Travis responded with a direct proposition to Gray, attaching a one million-dollar bet to this hypothetical showdown.

I’ll put a million dollars on the line, your WNBA champion team against a 2024 high school boy’s state champion team of my choice. You guys win, you get a million bucks of my money, my team wins, you all pay me a million and I give it all to the boy’s high school team. You in? https://t.co/mYheqnZJLz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 27, 2023

Odds and Spread for Las Vegas Aces vs. High School Boys State Champions



Moneyline: High School Boys –2000 | Las Vegas Aces +900

High School Boys –2000 | Las Vegas Aces +900 Point Spread: Boys -15.5 (-110) | Aces +15.5 (-110)

*Odds are for enertainment purposes only.

Diving into the odds, created by former employees at top sportsbooks for BBI, the picture is strikingly clear. The high school boys are being given an overwhelmingly dominant position with a moneyline set at -2000. The Aces, despite their professional status, are placed at a distant +900, suggesting only about a 10% shot at winning.

The point spread adds another dimension. With the boys pegged at -15.5 (-110), the odds predict them outscoring the Aces by 16 points or more. Yet, if the Aces either win or lose by a margin of 15 or fewer, they’d surpass expectations.

History Favors the High School Boys

These odds might seem startling, but history provides some context. The globally celebrated USA Women’s Soccer team fell 5-2 against an under-17 boys’ squad. Down Under, the Australian women’s soccer team faced a similar fate, losing 7-0 to a boys’ team in a practice match. These outcomes, whether fair or not, likely influence the heavy skew in odds favoring the high school boys.

However, while the sports community remains abuzz with debates, predictions, and analyses, it’s essential to remember this is most likely a hypothetical scenario. Unless the Aces take up the challenge and are prepared to put it all on the line, this remains a captivating topic of sports speculation.