NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, and Wife
Since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers midway through the 2019-20 season, Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has guided the team through their most successful era without LeBron James since the 1990s. That success culminated in a 51-win season and a playoff appearance last season.
But how much is he getting paid for his work? In this post, we discuss Bickerstaff’s salary, his net worth, coaching record, and more.
J.B. Bickerstaff Contract And Salary
Bickerstaff was brought on midway through the 2019-20 season after John Beilein was dismissed. Bickerstaff’s exact salary is unknown; however, some sources estimate him to be making around three million dollars a year. That puts him in the same range as guys like Adrian Griffin and Steve Clifford.
During the 2021-22 season, Bickerstaff was gifted with an extension for his success with the young team. He’s now under contract through the 2026-27 season.
J.B Bickerstaff Net Worth
Bickerstaff’s net worth is estimated to be around three to five million dollars. It is assumed that most of that wealth was amassed from his coaching career. Along with his time with the Cavaliers, Bickerstaff has also served as the head coach for the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. Overall, Bickerstaff has been a coach in some capacity every year since 2004-05.
J.B Bickerstaff Head Coaching Record
So far, Bickerstaff has overseen 476 regular season games as head coach. During that time, his record is 214-262 (win percentage of 45%). Those marks put Bickerstaff at 99th all-time in regular season wins and 155th all-time in win percentage.
Bickerstaff has head-coached 33 playoff games. He is 12-21 (36.4%) in those contests.
J.B Bickerstaff Wife
Bickerstaff is married to Nikki Bickerstaff. The couple has been married since 2011. They have three children: Blair, Blakely, and Blade.
Bickerstaff is the son of former NBA head coach Bernie Bickerstaff. The elder Bickerstaff spent four decades as an assistant/head coach in the NBA with nine different organizations. Nowadays, Papa Bickerstaff works in the Cavaliers’ front office as a senior basketball advisor.
- Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 21)
- Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, and Wife
- Nets’ Dorian Finney-Smith Hosts 4th Annual Turkey Drive
- Detroit’s Cade Cunningham admits the Pistons are ‘bad’ after 12th-straight loss
- Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, and Wife
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Shaquille O’Neal may have made the biggest purchase in Walmart history
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Clay Travis WNBA Bet Update: BetOnline Offers Las Vegas Aces $1 Million if They Beat Boys’ High School State Basketball Champions
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Rockets seek above-.500 record for first time in 1,005 days vs. Lakers
-
NCAA 6 days ago
Haley Cavinder Announces Transfer To TCU Amid Rumors of Dating Dallas Cowboys’ TE Jake Ferguson