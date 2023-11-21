Since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers midway through the 2019-20 season, Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has guided the team through their most successful era without LeBron James since the 1990s. That success culminated in a 51-win season and a playoff appearance last season.

But how much is he getting paid for his work? In this post, we discuss Bickerstaff’s salary, his net worth, coaching record, and more.

J.B. Bickerstaff Contract And Salary

Bickerstaff was brought on midway through the 2019-20 season after John Beilein was dismissed. Bickerstaff’s exact salary is unknown; however, some sources estimate him to be making around three million dollars a year. That puts him in the same range as guys like Adrian Griffin and Steve Clifford.

During the 2021-22 season, Bickerstaff was gifted with an extension for his success with the young team. He’s now under contract through the 2026-27 season.

J.B Bickerstaff Net Worth

Bickerstaff’s net worth is estimated to be around three to five million dollars. It is assumed that most of that wealth was amassed from his coaching career. Along with his time with the Cavaliers, Bickerstaff has also served as the head coach for the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. Overall, Bickerstaff has been a coach in some capacity every year since 2004-05.

J.B Bickerstaff Head Coaching Record

So far, Bickerstaff has overseen 476 regular season games as head coach. During that time, his record is 214-262 (win percentage of 45%). Those marks put Bickerstaff at 99th all-time in regular season wins and 155th all-time in win percentage.

Bickerstaff has head-coached 33 playoff games. He is 12-21 (36.4%) in those contests.

J.B Bickerstaff Wife

Bickerstaff is married to Nikki Bickerstaff. The couple has been married since 2011. They have three children: Blair, Blakely, and Blade.

Bickerstaff is the son of former NBA head coach Bernie Bickerstaff. The elder Bickerstaff spent four decades as an assistant/head coach in the NBA with nine different organizations. Nowadays, Papa Bickerstaff works in the Cavaliers’ front office as a senior basketball advisor.