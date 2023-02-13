Home » news » Clevelands All Star Center Jarrett Allen Made Nba History Over The Weekend Vs Chicago

Cleveland’s All-Star Center Jarrett Allen Made NBA History Over The Weekend Vs Chicago

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Jarrett Allen pic

With a 37-22 record so far in the 2022-23 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They’re also 8-2 in their last ten and are on a six-game win streak. Cleveland’s offseason addition of Donovan Mitchell has proved to be beneficial in numerous ways, but one piece of their starting five gets overlooked. One-time all-star Jarrett Allen is having another solid season for the Cavs and he made NBA history over the weekend vs the Chicago Bulls. 

Allen is in his sixth year in the league and third season with Cleveland after being traded from the Nets back in the 2020-21 season. The duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland’s scoring can overshadow the little things that a player like Allen does for the team. He’s just as important to the teams success as anyone on the roster.

There’s a reason he averages (1.3) blocks per game for his career and was selected as a first-time all-star last year. NBA betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+2200) to win the Finals this season.

Jarrett Allen tied NBA history with his efficient shooting over the weekend

In 52 games played and started this season, Allen is averaging (14.7) points, (9.9) rebounds, (1.7) assists, and (1.2) blocks per game. He’s shot over 60 percent from the field in every season since the start of 2019-20. While a lot of his his shots are dunks and are finished down low, it takes an incredible amount of talent and skill to be that consistent.

In Cleveland’s 97-89 win vs the Bulls on Saturday, Allen had his 12th straight game in a row where he scored at least 10 points on 60 percent from the field or better. That tied the longest streak in league history since the ABA-NBA merger.

While the league has expanded to big men who shoot in the mid to upper 30’s for three-pointers, Jarrett Allen is very much an throwback type of player. He’s not going to back you down and then hit a fadeaway jumper. Allen uses his strength and athleticism to create high-percentage shots for himself.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

