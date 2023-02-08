Donovan Mitchell (Groin) And Darius Garland (Thumb) Are Both Questionable Vs Detroit

After trailing the Nets, Cleveland has jumped them to take possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Cavaliers are 6-4 in their last ten and have won three games in a row. Tonight the Cavs will be facing off against the Detroit Pistons who are the worst team in the East. However, the Cavs might be without their two biggest weapons tonight if Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland do not play.

Both Mitchell and Garland are the only two players on the Cavaliers this season that average over 20 points per game. They are driving forces that make the offense work with their elite scoring ability and passers mindset. Statuses are up in the air on whether they’ll play tonight and the Cavs may need to turn to guards on the bench to get starts tonight.

Ohio Sports Betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

#Cavs have added Darius Garland (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin) to the injury report tonight against Detroit. Both are listed as questionable. I didn't see either of them on the floor at shootaround. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) February 8, 2023

Cleveland could be without their two top guards tonight when they play the Pistons

Missing both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland would hurt the Cavaliers on both ends of the floor, especially on the offensive end. For the 2022-23 season, Mitchell was voted an all-star starter in his first year with the Cavaliers. He’s averaging (26.8) points, (3.9) rebounds, (4.9) assists, and (1.5) steals per game.

What you might notice the Cavilers missing tonight is their volume of three-pointers they take. As a team they are 23rd of out 30 for the most three’s taken per game with (31.7). Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combined take 49 percent of the three’s attempted by the Cavs per game. Both of them missing the game might make the defensive adjustments a bit easier for the Pistons if they don’t have to close out on three-point shooters all night.

If both do end up not playing tonight, Ricky Rubio and Caris LeVert would likely get the start and those are not bad options to be your backups. At some point in their career they’ve both been starters and can easily adjust to that role for one game.