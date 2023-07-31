Clippers’ Amir Coffey arrested in Los Angeles for gun possession

Los Angeles Clippers forward Amir Coffey was arrested for an illegal gun possession charge in Los Angeles on Sunday morning after police pulled over a car that Coffey was a passenger in at around 2:30 a.m. in Hollywood.

According to TMZ Sports, officers had probable cause to search the vehicle after smelling a strong marijuana-like odor. Moments later, police discovered a loaded gun while searching the car.

The officers said Coffey admitted it was his — and the 6-foot-7 forward was then arrested for misdemeanor possession of a firearm. One other passenger in the vehicle was cited for weed.

Amir Coffey was allegedly arrested by LAPD HED after two loaded firearms were found in an Uber suburban him and others were presumably in. Photos, videos, and info from photographer “stillbrazy” on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/PihoVrSAjv — Jack (@JackCoghlanLA) July 30, 2023



Records show Amir Coffey was booked into jail at around 5:05 a.m. However, he was released four hours later on his own recognizance. It is unknown if this was his first time getting arrested. Coffey is due in court for a hearing in August.

Furthermore, if there were no aggravating factors (most cases) in Coffey’s investigation, a first-time offender of a misdemeanor gun charge in the state of California would receive up to one year in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine. A fine is likely in Coffey’s case.

In California, this is the same punishment consistent for unregistered gun owners and/or if the person was previously convicted of certain misdemeanor drug offenses. For a felony weapon or drug offense, the person would serve between 16 months-3 years in county jail and/or pay up to $1,000 fine.

Per Penal Code 25850 PC, prosecutors can charge the accused with carrying or having possession of a loaded firearm in public if he or she carried a loaded firearm on person or in a vehicle, the person carrying the firearm knew about it, and/or the person was “in a public place or on a public street in an incorporated city or area where it is unlawful to discharge a firearm.”

One is guilty of the “No knowledge of carrying a firearm” statue only if the person carried the gun on them or in a vehicle. Available evidence would raise a “reasonable doubt” that the individual knew. Equally important, the penalty is more severe for a loaded gun vs. an unloaded firearm.

Under the “Three-month mandatory minimum” statue, a person has to serve a minimum of three months in county jail if he or she violated Penal Code 25850 and he or she had already been convicted of certain offenses. Two offenses include assault with a deadly weapon (Penal Code 254a1 PC) and/or brandishing a weapon (Penal Code 417 PC).

Booking Info on Amir Coffey. He has a court date in August. pic.twitter.com/JVhOUFU9gZ — Noel Thompson (@N0ELTHOMPSON) July 31, 2023

Coffey, 26, went undrafted out of the University of Minnesota in 2019. Additionally, the former Golden Gopher has played 181 games with the Clippers over the past four seasons.

Through the last four years, he’s averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 15.2 minutes per game. Of course, the forward averaged career highs of 9.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in the 2021-22 season.

Coffey re-signed with the Clippers last July on a three-year, $11 million deal. He is slated to make $3,666,667 in the 2023-24 season. Not to mention, the forward is projected to earn $3,938,271 in 2024-25.

