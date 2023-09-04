Main Page
Clippers’ Amir Coffey Charged With Two Misdemeanors For Gun Possession
On Sunday, July 30, Los Angeles Clippers forward Amir Coffey was arrested for an illegal gun possession charge in L.A. after police pulled over a car that Coffey was a passenger of around 2:30 a.m. in Hollywood, and the 6-foot-7 wing has since been charged with two misdemeanors.
Officers had probable cause to search the vehicle after smelling a strong marijuana-like odor. Police then discovered a loaded gun while searching the car, according to TMZ Sports.
The officers said Coffey admitted it was his — and the Minnesota native was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a firearm. One other passenger in the vehicle was cited for weed.
Amir Coffey has been charged with two misdemeanor gun charges following a summer arrest, per TMZ. pic.twitter.com/r72zFQ70Vt
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 3, 2023
Court records show Amir Coffey was booked into jail at 5:05 a.m. However, he was released four hours later on his own recognizance. It is unknown if this was his first time getting arrested. Coffey, 26, attended his court hearing last month.
The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office “filed one count of carrying a loaded firearm and one count of carrying a concealed firearm against Coffey.”
Of course, Coffey went undrafted out of the University of Minnesota in 2019. The former Golden Gopher has played 181 games with the Clippers over the past four seasons.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Amir Coffey has now been charged with two misdemeanors for an illegal gun possession at a traffic stop in Hollywood in July
Through the last four years, he has averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 15.2 minutes per game with the Clippers. Furthermore, the forward averaged career highs of 9.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in the 2021-22 season.
Coffey re-signed with the Clippers last July on a three-year, $11 million deal. He is slated to make $3.66 million in the 2023-24 season. Plus, the forward is projected to earn $3.93 million in 2024-25.
Mark your calendars as tickets to our preseason game go on sale September 5th 🎟️
Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund https://t.co/6CjomL5wcx
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 31, 2023
Richard Coffey, Amir’s father, also went undrafted out of the University of Minnesota in 1990 and signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His father appeared in 52 games with the Wolves in the 1990-91 season. Richard then left the NBA to play in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) in Turkey and Spain.
Amir’s sister, Nia Coffey, played basketball at Northwestern University. She was selected fifth overall by the San Antonio Stars (now Las Vegas Aces) in the 2017 WNBA Draft. Nia, 28, currently plays for the Atlanta Dream.
Moreover, the Los Angeles Clippers’ preseason for the 2023-24 season begins Sunday, Oct. 8 against the Utah Jazz.
