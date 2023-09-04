On Sunday, July 30, Los Angeles Clippers forward Amir Coffey was arrested for an illegal gun possession charge in L.A. after police pulled over a car that Coffey was a passenger of around 2:30 a.m. in Hollywood, and the 6-foot-7 wing has since been charged with two misdemeanors.

Officers had probable cause to search the vehicle after smelling a strong marijuana-like odor. Police then discovered a loaded gun while searching the car, according to TMZ Sports.

The officers said Coffey admitted it was his — and the Minnesota native was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a firearm. One other passenger in the vehicle was cited for weed.

Court records show Amir Coffey was booked into jail at 5:05 a.m. However, he was released four hours later on his own recognizance. It is unknown if this was his first time getting arrested. Coffey, 26, attended his court hearing last month.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office “filed one count of carrying a loaded firearm and one count of carrying a concealed firearm against Coffey.”

Of course, Coffey went undrafted out of the University of Minnesota in 2019. The former Golden Gopher has played 181 games with the Clippers over the past four seasons.

Through the last four years, he has averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 15.2 minutes per game with the Clippers. Furthermore, the forward averaged career highs of 9.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in the 2021-22 season.

Coffey re-signed with the Clippers last July on a three-year, $11 million deal. He is slated to make $3.66 million in the 2023-24 season. Plus, the forward is projected to earn $3.93 million in 2024-25.

