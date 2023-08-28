Former NBA player and Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Brian Shaw and his wife, chef Nikki Shaw, have listed their 9,220-square-foot mansion for sale for $7.9 million in Oakland, California.

The five-bed, five-bath home is located at 13367 Campus Drive in Oakland Hills. Estimated monthly payments cost $54,359, according to Zillow. This is the first time the property has been listed on the open market.

The home was first listed on Saturday, August 19. The estimated market value of the Shaws’ property is $8.693 million. Of course, the estimated sales range is $8.17 million-$9.3 million, per Zillow and Realtor.com.

If the home sells near the asking price, it will be the most expensive single-family deal in the East Bay market since a $20 million sale on the Oakland-Berkeley border in 2016, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

The single-story mansion sits on over three acres of land. The property features private gates, a six-car garage, a basketball court, a video-game room, a remodeled indoor kitchen, an outdoor kitchen, black stainless steel appliances, and an indoor swimming pool.

Furthermore, the house includes a dog kennel, a “thoughtfully curated” home office, skylight windows, stone counters, sound system, tile and vinyl flooring, and a spa.

More importantly, the Shaws installed a fire alarm, fire sprinkler system, carbon monoxide detectors, and smoke detectors. The home was first built in 2003 out of Stucco.

For the 2022 tax year, the Shaws paid $78,714 in property taxes, a 2.4% increase from $76,906 in 2021. Their 2022 tax assessment totaled $5,570,609, a 2% increase from $5,461,416 in 2021.

The Shaws have lived in this hilltop mansion since 2003, three years after Brian and fellow Oakland natives Jason Kidd and Gary Payton each received a key to the city of Oakland, per San Francisco Chronicle.

“It was absolutely difficult to find comps for this unique property as it is one of a kind,” listing agent Peter Monroe of Coldwell Banker Realty told The Real Deal in an interview. “Very rarely does an iconic property like this hit the market in Oakland, so there has been a lot of interest in viewing the property in person.”

On June 26, 1993, both of Shaw’s parents and his sister were killed in a car accident in Nevada. His sister’s daughter survived the crash. Shaw and his aunt helped raise her.

Shaw has three children with his wife. Their youngest child just graduated from college. As for Nikki, she is a celebrity chef who was a finalist on the third season of “The Next Food Network Star” and has reportedly worked on health programs with the Golden State Warriors and the Oakland Athletics.

The couple first met when Shaw signed as a free agent with the Orlando Magic in 1994, and they married in 1998. After a 14-year career in the NBA as a player, the 6-foot-6 guard worked as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2005 through 2011.

Plus, the UC Santa Barbara product served as an assistant with the Indiana Pacers (2011-13) and then the Lakers (2016-19). He also became head coach of the Denver Nuggets (2013-15) and NBA G League Ignite (2020-21 season). Shaw has served as an assistant coach for the Clippers since September 2021.

The Shaws are debating whether to move to Southern California or Las Vegas.

