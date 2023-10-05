Main Page
Clippers Rumors: Paul George Says Extension Talks Are Active, No Traction
According to the latest Los Angeles Clippers rumors, Paul George is still negotiating a contract extension with the Western Conference contender, but neither side is on the same page.
“When Paul George signed his last extension with L.A. in 2020, he said it was his desire to retire a Clipper. Amid new extension talks, he reiterated that desire today,” LA Times writer Andrew Greif reported.
“Talks are active, but both sides have to be on the same page, and that’s just what we’re trying to figure out,” George said.”
Per a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Clippers hold eighth-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.
During NBA Media Day, George doubled down on his initial comments.
“If it’s up to me, absolutely. I’m back home with a great organization,” said the eight-time All-Star about retiring a Clipper. “An organization that believes in winning and does everything it can to win. … It’d be a dream.”
George, 33, also hopes to stay healthy in the 2023-24 season. Last season, he suffered a right leg injury in a 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 21.
The next day, the Clippers announced that George was diagnosed with a right knee sprain and would be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, which eventually ended his season.
The six-time All-NBA member made 56 appearances last season, averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 34.6 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 45.7% from the field, 37.1% beyond the arc, and 87.1% at the foul line.
In Los Angeles’ 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 31, 2022, the forward recorded a season-high 45 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 40 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-25 (60%) shooting from the floor and drained seven 3-pointers.
George is slated to make $45.64 million in 2023-24, and his deal carries a $48.78 million player option for 2024-25. This is part of the four-year, $176 million max contract he signed with the Clippers in December 2020.
Other Los Angeles Clippers rumors are on the main page.
