Clippers sign guard Xavier Moon to an Exhibit 10 contract

The Los Angeles Clippers are signing free agent guard Xavier Moon to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to reports. Moon, 28, went undrafted out of Morehead State University in 2017.

On Aug. 10, 2017, Moon signed his first professional contract with ALM Évreux Basket of the LNB Pro B. After six months, Moon left the team due to disagreements with his coach and returned to the states.

In 2018, the 6-foot-2 guard joined the Albany Patroons of The Basketball League (TBL). Moon averaged 18 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game and was named North American Premier Basketball (NAPB) Rookie of the Year.

Moon then signed with London Lightning of the National Basketball League of Canada on Sept. 7, 2018. He averaged 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 40 games.

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Xavier Moon, agent Andre Buck told @hoopshype. Moon will compete for the team’s remaining two-way spot. He spent time with the Clippers the past two seasons. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 20, 2023



Furthermore, the Alabama native went on to play for the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Edmonton Stingers. In his first game on May 11, 2019, he scored 36 points in a 118-105 overtime win against the Niagara River Lions.

Moon averaged 19.3 points and 5.7 assists per game for Edmonton and was named league MVP. He led the team to the semifinals before losing to the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Following the season, Moon tried out for Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, but he was later waived.

On Nov. 15, 2019, the guard re-signed with the NBL’s London Lightning. Moon averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game during the shortened 2019–20 season and was named to the First Team All-NBL Canada. On Jan. 4, 2020, he scored 39 points in a 113-97 victory over the KW Titans.

Los Angeles Clippers sign G League star Xavier Moon to an Exhibit 10 contract; the 6-foot-2 guard won two CEBL Final MVPs

Additionally, Xavier Moon signed with Wilki Morskie Szczecin of the Polish Basketball League on June 25, 2020. However, it was short-lived. The Morehead State product decided to re-join the Edmonton Stingers for the 2020 CEBL season.

In Edmonton’s 90-73 win against the Fraser Valley Bandits in the championship game, he scored 31 points and was named the Final MVP. After averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0, boards, and 1.8 steals per game, Moon won his second MVP award as well.

In August 2020, Moon signed with Maccabi Hod HaSharon of the Israeli National League. In 31 appearances, he averaged 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Nevertheless, that was it with the ISL.

Following the season, the guard returned to the Edmonton Stingers of the CEBL for the 2020-2021 season. He won his third CEBL MVP award, his second CEBL championship, and his second CEBL Final MVP Award.

In October 2021, Moon signed with the Agua Caliente Clippers, the Los Angeles Clippers’ G League affiliate. Of course, Agua Caliente is now known as the Ontario Clippers. In 14 games of the 2021-22 G League season, he averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

On Dec. 26, 2021, Moon signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. The undrafted guard made his first NBA career appearance in the Clippers’ 124-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 27.

Los Angeles then signed Moon to a second 10-day contract. In 10 games off the bench in the 2021-22 NBA season, he averaged 5.8 points, 1.4 boards, 2.4 assists, and 13.7 minutes per game.

Moon could receive the Clippers’ final two-way spot, joining forwards Moussa Diabate and Jordan Miller

Moreover, in the Clippers’ 138-88 regular-season finale win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 10, 2022, the guard recorded career highs of 17 points and seven assists in 27 minutes as a reserve.

In March 2023, Xavier Moon signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles. Not to mention, he averaged 1.8 points, 1.3 assists, and 5.0 minutes per game in four appearances off the bench.

As a result, his NBA career might not be over just yet.

While with the G League’s Ontario Clippers last season, Moon made 20 starts in 29 games. The guard logged 22 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 32.8 minutes per contest. Also, he was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team.

Moon finished fourth in points (638), seventh in steals (30), 10th in blocks (35), second in field goal percentage (51.9%), second in field goals (250), and eight in offensive rating (114.8).

Regarding his new contract, training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. Forwards Moussa Diabate and Jordan Miller occupy two of the Los Angeles Clippers’ three two-way slots.

Each NBA team can now sign a maximum of three two-way players, per the new CBA. As a matter of fact, Moon could receive the third spot. Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit.

If Xavier Moon is waived by the Los Angeles Clippers, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth between $5,000 to $75,000 by joining the Ontario Clippers and spending at least 60 days with the G League team.

Because of his work ethic, he should have no problem making a roster spot.

