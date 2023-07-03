The Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, and Boston Celtics are interested in trading for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, according to sources.

“The Clippers reached out to Portland and tried to see if there’s a way that they can get into that sweepstakes,” TNT NBA Insider Chris Haynes told Marc Stein in Monday’s episode of “#thisleague UNCUT.”

“Dame requested the trade and then all of a sudden, he became the top target and kind of,” explains Haynes, “I won’t say put a hold on the league, but it did cause teams to pause: ‘OK hold on, let’s wait on what we had planned, let’s look to see if we got a shot.'”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Clippers hold eighth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Celtics, but L.A. still has better odds than the Timberwolves and Pelicans.

“The Clippers were one of those teams who did that, [along with] the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, [and] Boston Celtics. Yeah, those are the teams that off the top of my head, and I’m pretty sure there were more. Those were the teams off the top of my head that I know called out to reach out to see what it would take [to trade for Damian Lillard].”

In June, Lillard filmed himself smiling and laughing while listening to Will Smith’s “Miami” song on Instagram Live at a night club in Paris, France. His agent, Aaron Goodwin, provided context to what occurred, saying that Lillard was on a “working vacation” in Paris and was at a club when the DJ decided to play music with a Miami theme.

During an episode last month of “The Dan Patrick Show,” Haynes discussed Lillard’s future. “I think they [Trail Blazers] respect him enough for what he’s done for the organization,” the TNT NBA insider added. “Nets, Miami, and possibly Philly. But they [76ers] don’t have what it takes. I’ll leave it at the Nets and Miami.”

Haynes was also asked by Patrick on whether or not Portland would consider trading Lillard to the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors. However, Haynes doesn’t think it will happen. “I do not envision a possibility that he would be traded to a Western Conference team,” he said.

If true, that’s bad news for the Clippers, Timberwolves, and Pelicans. Haynes was then asked about a potential Celtics trade as well. “No, he’s not doing Boston,” he said as he shook his head. “He’s not. I don’t see that. I think it’s pretty safe to say.”

While these four other reported teams are interested, it seems the Miami Heat have the best odds of trading for the 6-foot-2 superstar. Miami could manage to retain Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Jimmy Butler in a trade for Damian Lillard. Such a move would help the Eastern Conference contender return to the NBA Finals next season.

Additionally, in 58 starts with the Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game. The seven-time All-NBA member also shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% outside the arc.

In July 2019, Lillard signed a four-year, $176 million Designated Veteran Player extension with Portland. Last offseason, the guard inked a two-year, $121.77 million extension with the club. His 2024-25 player option worth $48.79 million was exercised as part of his new contract extension.

