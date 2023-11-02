The Los Angeles Clippers are trading recently acquired center Filip Petrusev and cash to the Sacramento Kings, per sources. This comes a day after the Philadelphia 76ers traded Petrusev, James Harden, and P.J. Tucker to the Clippers for Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, and draft picks.

Petrusev, 23, was selected 50th overall by the Sixers in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga University. However, the 6-foot-11 center did not make his NBA debut with Philly until the 2022-23 season. In July 2020, Petrusev signed his first professional contract with Mega Soccerbet of the ABA League and Basketball League of Serbia.

During the 2020-21 ABA season, the Serbian big man won the ABA League MVP, ABA League Top Prospect, and ABA League Top Scorer awards after averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 32 minutes in 21 games.

In August 2021, Petrusev signed a one-year contract with Anadolu Efes of the EuroLeague and Turkish Super League. In 13 appearances with Anadolu Efes in the 2021-22 BSL season, the center averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 blocks, and 22.7 minutes per contest.

Additionally, Petrusev then went on to ink a contract with his hometown club Crvena zvezda in July 2022. In 34 EuroLeague games of the 2022-23 season, he averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 23 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 54.2% from the floor and 35.1% beyond the arc.

In Philadelphia’s 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Sunday, Petrusev not only made his NBA debut, but he also played his only regular-season game with the club. The Gonzaga grabbed one rebound in less than three minutes played off the bench.

A week before the Philly-L.A. trade, Petrusev praised his Sixers teammates, including All-Star center Joel Embiid.

“I mean, he’s been good, like all the other vets,” he said of Embiid. “He’s obviously the MVP, so he does his own thing. But yeah, he’ll let me know something if he sees it.

“I’m really blessed with these vets we have. Patrick [Beverley], P.J. [Tucker], Tobias [Harris], they’ve been great to all of us young guys, I think. So, it’s been really great with all of them.”

Petrusev has two years left on his contract and is set to make $1.1 million this season with the Clippers. Approximately $560,000 is guaranteed for this season, and the remaining balance will be guaranteed if he is on the roster on Jan. 7. His $1.9 million salary for 2024-25 is non-guaranteed.