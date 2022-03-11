Clippers vs Hawks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks at the Philips Arena at 7:30 on Friday night. Atlanta is going to be coming in at 31-34 and the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference while the Los Angeles Clippers are going to be coming in at 35-33 and the 8th seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is 7-3 in their last 10 games while Atlanta is 5-5.

Clippers vs Hawks – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Los Angeles Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks

📊 Record: Clippers(35-33), Hawks(31-34)

📅 Date: March 11th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Philips Arena

🎲 Odds: Hawks(-6.5), Clippers(+6.5)

Clippers vs Hawks Odds

The Clippers and the Hawks will meet at the Philips Arena on Friday. The Clippers are going to look to continue this little hot streak that they have been on for the past few weeks while Atlanta is trying to do everything they can to secure a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Clippers vs Hawks Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Clippers Injuries

Robert Covington out

Jason Preston (foot) out

Paul George (elbow) out

Kawhi Leonard (knee) out

Jay Scrubb (toe) out

Norman Powell out

Hawks Injuries

None listed.

Clippers vs Hawks Preview

Los Angeles will travel to Atlanta on Friday night for a battle versus the Hawks. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Friday’s game, check out our Hawks vs Clippers preview below.

Atlanta Needs To Start Improving

There’s no denying that the Atlanta Hawks have played disappointing basketball this season after making it to an Eastern Conference Finals a season ago.

They are currently three games below .500 and just haven’t really been able to get anything going at all this season. Atlanta is going to be coming in after a loss to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, 124-115. In that game, Trae Young finished the night with 27 points and 11 assists.

Atlanta is going to be coming in with the 14th rated net rating, the second-rated offensive rating, and the 27th ranked defensive rating.

Clippers Looking To Stay Hot

What the Los Angeles Clippers have been able to accomplish this season despite missing both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for most of the year is certainly impressive. They find ways to get wins as they are currently 35-33 and hold the 8th seed in the Western Conference. The Clippers have been playing excellent basketball as of late as they have won seven of their last 10 games.

In the Clippers’ last game, they were able to come away with an impressive 115-109 victory against the Washington Wizards. Reggie Jackson was able to lead the way with 31 points while Marcus Morris was right behind him with 27.

Los Angeles is going to be coming into this one with the 19th rated net rating, the 27th ranked offensive rating, and the seventh-ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Clippers vs Hawks

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Hawks Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

27-36 ATS this season.

Clippers Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

34-33-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Clippers vs Hawks

For this game, I am actually going to go with the Atlanta Hawks to win outright. Although this team has not looked great at all this season, I fully expect them to be able to get a victory at their home court. The Clippers are certainly a good team, but a team that is more than beatable.

Atlanta is coming off a disappointing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks where they just frankly didn’t play well. Los Angeles on the other hand is coming off a very impressive win against the Washington Wizards that was neck-to-neck for most of the game. This should be a good one, but I’m going with the Hawks.

Get free NBA bets for the Clippers vs Hawks game at BetOnline below.