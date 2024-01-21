Both of these Big Ten Squads need conference wins, and today is a massive game for Michigan State and Maryland.

The Sunday matinee between the Michigan State Spartans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) and the Maryland Terrapins (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) is a massive game for both teams in the Big Ten conference. The Spartans are coming off a home victory against Minnesota, winning 76-66, failing to cover the spread as 11.5-point favorites. Maryland suffered a narrow road loss to Northwestern, 72-69, but managed to cover the 4.5-point spread as underdogs. Last season, these teams met once, with Michigan State winning by five at home.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:00 PM EST at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland, and will be broadcast on CBS. Both teams enter the contest with similar records in the Big Ten, setting the stage for a big-time conference matchup.

Michigan State (11-7) @ Maryland (11-7) | CBS | 12:00 pm |

By The Numbers:

The Spartans are 9-8-1 ATS this season but just 2-4-1 in the Big Ten. Maryland is 7-11 ATS and 3-4 in the Big Ten but is 3-0 ATS in its last three conference games.

The Breakdown

When the Michigan State Spartans face the Maryland Terrapins, a low game total, and the Under are usually in play, given Kevin Willard’s emphasis on hard-nosed defense. The game’s total is set at just 135.5, reflecting the expected defensive battle and limited offensive threats.

Both teams, with identical 11-7 records, prioritize defense, ranking in the Top 50 for points allowed. Their offensive strategies often rely on one explosive and undersized guard to carry the scoring load. Maryland struggles to score, averaging just 70.8 points per game, ranking 266th nationally, and sitting 154th in adjusted offensive efficiency. Despite facing a schedule with relatively weaker defensive opponents, the Terps find it challenging to generate consistent offense.

Michigan State, initially 1-4 in league play, rebounded with two consecutive home wins against Rutgers and Minnesota. Guard Tyson Walker, averaging 20.0 points per game, led the Spartans with 21 points in the recent victory over Minnesota. Walker, a 6’1 senior guard, is the team’s top shooter, making 36 threes on 39.6% shooting from beyond the arc.

We get to watch Jahmir Young play basketball tomorrow – One of just two players in the nation to average 20/4/4 this year

– One of just 6 Big Ten players since 1992-93 to average 20/4/4 pic.twitter.com/xt6M3f9ocF — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 21, 2024

Ranked 18th overall according to KenPom, Michigan State excels in both offensive and defensive efficiency, holding the 25th spot in offensive efficiency and the 24th spot in defensive efficiency. The Spartans’ deliberate offensive pace places them 279th in tempo. Currently, Michigan State is projected to be an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

There is no doubt we’re going to see a slowed-down defensive battle today at home for Maryland. There will be grind-it-out possessions, and both teams are going to be forced to work on the offensive end and hit tough, contested shots with consistency. I think Jahmir Young is going to be up to the task today at home. Maryland gets a big home win today for Kevin Willard’s Terps +1.5