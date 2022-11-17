Could We See Kawhi Leonard Make His Return To The Clippers Tonight?

The LA Clippers are off to an 8-7 start this season and are dead last in the league in points per game. Paul George has been doing everything he possibly can to shoulder the load for his team while he waits for the teams other star player to return. Similar to what Kevin Durant is dealing with in Brooklyn right now. Today, the Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable for tonight’s game.

Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL injury and has only played in two games this season. He hasn’t played since 10/23, but he could make his return to the lineup tonight for LA. NBA betting sites have the Clippers at (+900) to win the Finals this season.

Kawhi Leonard has been listed as questionable for the Clippers-Pistons matchup tonight Could he make his return? 👀 pic.twitter.com/f0NRjdYB38 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2022

Kawhi Leonard upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game

Kawhi has been out since October 23rd dealing with a right knee injury and soreness. There is a chance, however, that he could make his return for the Clippers tonight. In just two games played this season, Leonard is averaging (12.5) points, (6.5) rebounds, and (2.0) assists per game.

The Clippers have been taking it slow with Leonard and his knee injury. It’s a different injury than the ACL that made him miss an entire season. LA certainly does not want to risk anything like that happening again, hence their precaution. At 8-7 the Clippers are second in the Pacific Division and are the ninth best team in the Western Conference right now. Adding Kawhi back to their lineup could be huge for LA.

Clippers upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable vs. Detroit tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2022

Paul George has been shouldering a heavy portion of the offensive load for the Clippers, but they’ve also had a number of role players step up and make an impact. The team has five other player not including George, who average double-digit points for the team this season. Their season could turn around nicely if this is the start of Leonard coming back full-time.