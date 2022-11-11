NBA
LA Clippers Give A New Update On When Kawhi Leonard May Return
It’s been an uphill battle for Kawhi Leonard to return the court. He missed the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL injury and has only appeared in two games this season. Leonard played just over 20 minutes in the two games he’s played in. Today, the Clippers had some good news for the media and fans about the two-time NBA champion.
He has not played in a game since 10/23, but he was able to go through a 5-5 workout in practice this morning. That’s a step in the right direction. It’s seems as if he’s getting closer to a return. They certainly do not want to rush him getting back out on the court as the Clippers have a 7-5 record and are second in the Pacific Division.
NBA betting sites have the Clippers at (+800) to win the Finals.
Kawhi Leonard went through 5-on-5 this morning before the team’s practice and is progressing. He will not play tomorrow against the Nets but Ty Lue says Kawhi is getting closer to a return. Lue made it sound like Kawhi still has a little bit more to go before returning.
— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 11, 2022
Kawhi Leonard could be nearing a return to the court
There’s no set date on when Leonard will make his official return, but he’s making progress towards it.
“Kawhi Leonard went through 5-on-5 this morning before the team’s practice and is progressing. He will not play tomorrow against the Nets but Ty Lue says Kawhi is getting closer to a return. Lue made it sound like Kawhi still has a little bit more to go before returning.” – Ohm Youngmisuk
Kawhi is a force to be reckoned with when he’s healthy. For his career he average’s (19.2) points, (6.4)rebounds, and (2.9) assists per game. It’s hard to forget how Leonard carried the Raptors on his back on their path to winning the 2019 NBA Finals.
Paul George has been the leader for the Clippers on offense this season as he averages (25.4) points per game. He’s lead the team in scoring in eight of heir twelve games this season. Kawhi will make the team that much better when he returns and the Clippers will try and get by as long as they can without him. One thing that has been a strength of the Clippers this year is their depth in secondary scoring. They have seven players on the team who average double-digit points per game.
- LA Clippers Give A New Update On When Kawhi Leonard May Return
- NBA Friday Night: 5 Things To Look Out For In Tonight’s Games
- Bulls coach Billy Donovan is eager to win with a healthy roster
- Warriors coach Steve Kerr will not start Jordan Poole over Klay Thompson
- Kyrie Irving And The Nets ‘Look Forward Very Soon To A Resolution’
-
NBA1 week ago
Miami Heat To Pay Chris Bosh His Final Payment of $434,939 After 120 Twice-Monthly Contract
-
Main Page7 days ago
Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony have been in touch with Nets
-
Gambling6 days ago
How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With Texas Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
-
Gambling6 days ago
How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With California Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing