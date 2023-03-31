It seems like current Virginia basketball player Isaac Traudt is headed back home to his native state in Nebraska, as he recently announced this Thursday.

The young foward is now committed to Creighton after playing a year as a college freshman for the Virginia Cavaliers. The six-foot-ten athlete arrives back home via transfer portal with four more years of eligibility remaining.

“I wanted to come home and be closer to my family in my home state,” Traudt said. “What sticks out with Creighton the most to me is just their style of play and culture, their continued success over the past decade especially.”

It’s clear that for the former four-star recruit, returning to Nebraska was always a priority, even though before entering to UVA he had made an unofficial visit to CU prior to making his freshman decision.

Now, the former Grand Island High School basketball star can’t hide his joy, and it seems that neither can his future coach. “We are excited that Isaac is coming home to play at Creighton,” said Creighton trainer Greg McDermott.

“I’ve always been impressed with his work ethic and passion for the game of basketball. His versatility is a perfect fit in our system. We can’t wait to get him on campus this summer!”

Traudt then admitted that he and the Bluejays coach shared many conversations together in the following days since he entered the portal. He mentioned that both parties “picked up where we left off before my first commitment.”

Traudt’s versatility on court will defintely come in handy in Nebraska

The soon-to-be Creighton sophomore’s ability to stretch the floor being six-foot-ten and potentially play multiple positions, seems to be the main reasons why the Bluejays found him so invaluable.

Take a look at his high school highlights before he became a redshirt in Virginia:

Traudt’s only campaign for the Cavaliers ended this March Madness, when his fourth-seeded squad suffered an upset against 13-seed Furman just in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. This meant he immediately started to tune into Creighton’s run up to the Elite Eight.

“It was really cool seeing them make a big run and hopefully (we’ll) do that again next year,” he said.

Your first year in college is always a strange, but exciting moment in any athlete’s young career, and having spent a year away from actively competing, Traudt says “it’s kind of hard to gauge where I’m at.” However, now that he’s spent a whole year improving his game, he feels prepared for the upcoming season.

“College is a big adjustment from high school, and I just saw the everyday demands of what it takes to be a high level basketball player,” the foward said. “I’m gonna take that with me to Creighton.”