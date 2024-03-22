Current Defensive Player of the Year Odds for 2024

The Defensive Player of the Year award in the NBA is always one of the most interesting award races. This season is no different. With players such as rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama, and Cleveland Cavaliers defensive anchor, Jarrett Allen, in the running, the Defensive Player of the Year for 2024 is set for an exciting finish. While Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves is currently the favorite, things can always change over night in this league. All odds were verified via Fox Sports as of March 21st , 2024.

Current Favorites to Win 2024 Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert (-500 Odds)

As of March 21st , Gobert is on track to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award. He is currently averaging 2.1 blocks per game, a defensive rating of 104, and a defensive box plus/minus rating of 1.7. Gobert has anchored an extremely stout Timberwolves defense all season. It has paid dividends as they are a top-five team in the Western Conference. He is currently day-to-day with a rib injury but should still meet the 65-game threshold to qualify for NBA awards before the end of the regular season.

Victor Wembanyama (+350 Odds)

The favorite for Rookie of the Year is also leading the NBA in blocks per game at 3.5. On top of this, Wembanyama is also tallying 1.3 steals per game to go along with a defensive rating of 107, a block percentage of 10.0 percent which also leads the league, and a defensive box plus/minus rating of 3.0. While Wembanyama’s defense has not translated into much team success, one could argue his odds for winning the Defensive Player of the Year should be higher.

Jarrett Allen (+6,600 Odds)

Allen has solidified himself as the defensive leader of the surprising Cleveland Cavaliers. His defensive prowess has become contagious to the rest of the team. On the year, Jarrett Allen is averaging 1.2 blocks per game, 7.5 defensive rebounds, and a defensive win-share total of 3.6. Allen has truly become one of the league’s premier rim protectors and it has shown with Cleveland’s team success this year.

Anthony Davis (+10,000 Odds)

Davis has always had the tools to be a Defensive Player of the Year. This season though, he has truly bought in on this end of the floor. Davis is averaging 1.2 steals, 2.4 blocks per game, a defensive rating of 110, and a defensive box plus/minus rating of 1.6. While the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to get out of the play-in picture in the Western Conference, Davis’s presence on the floor gives the Lakers a much-needed shot-blocker taking some of the defensive responsibilities off the shoulders of his co-star, LeBron James.

Bam Adebayo (+10,000 Odds)

Bam Adebayo has always been one of the best defensive centers the NBA has to offer. This season is no different. He and Jimmy Butler appear to be willing the Miami Heat up the Eastern Conference standings. On the season, Adebayo is tallying 1.0 blocks, 1.1 steals per game, and a defensive win-share total of 3.4. The Heat center has played extremely well as of late. One could argue he deserves better odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.